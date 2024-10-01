India consolidated their lead in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table with a dominating victory over Bangladesh in the second Test match in Kanpur on Tuesday. With the first three days of the match getting affected by rain and wet outfield, the Rohit Sharma-led side had a tough task of getting a result in the encounter. However, they bowled out Bangladesh twice and produced an aggressive batting performance to clinch a significant victory. Thanks to the win, India remain top of the table with a PCT of 74.24. Australia are second with 62.50 while Sri Lanka are third with a PCT of 55.56.

Pakistan are languishing towards the bottom of the points table as they are ninth with a PCT of 19.05. West Indies are tenth with a PCT of 18.52.

Updated ICC World Test Championship Points Table

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored another half-century as India defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in the weather-hit second Test to make a clean sweep of the two-Test series on Tuesday.

India, after dismissing Bangladesh for 146 runs in the second innings, thanks to three-wicket hauls by Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah, achieved the victory target of 95 runs in 17.2 overs, with Jaiswal and Kohli scoring 51 and unbeaten 29 runs respectively.

Earlier, Ashwin (3/50), Jadeja (3/34), and Bumrah (3/17) broke the back of the Bangladesh batting, allowing them the addition of just 120 runs to their overnight total of 26/2.

Overnight batter Shadman Islam was the highest scorer for Bangladesh in the second innings, scoring 50 runs.

The lunch session was extended by nearly an hour to complete Bangladesh's innings.

Bangladesh were bundled out for 233 in their first innings before India scored a quick-fire 285/9 and declared their innings on Monday in a match in which two days were completely lost due to a wet outfield.

(With PTI inputs)