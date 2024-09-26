Very soon, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 retention rules will be announced. There is a lot of mystery on how many players be retained by the franchises. Generally, before any mega auction, the squads see major changes as only a handful of players are allowed to be retained while the rest goes on to the auction pool. The IPL 2025 will see a mega auction and a report in The Indian Express has claimed that teams will be allowed to retain five players with no Right To Match option.

It is not just players who will see a change but coaches too. Already, several teams have seen new coaches being appointed ahead of the new season like Rahul Dravid going to Rajasthan Royals. However, Ashish Nehra, coach of Gujarat Titans, would continue in his role according to a report in Cricbuzz.

There was a review of Nehra, who was a left-arm pacer in the 2011 World Cup winning Indian cricket team, and it it was decided that he would see out his current contract, said the report. It also mentioned reports saying there might be change of ownership in GT, with Torrent Pharma, an Ahmedabad-based company, in race to acquire a majority and controlling stake.

The report further mentioned that Nehra and Vikram Solanki, the director of cricket at GT, had re-negotiated the contracts after the IPL 2022 which they won. It also mentions of speculation that their salaries are reportedly around Rs 8 crore - making them some of the highest-paid coaching staff.

Nehra apparently "rubbed certain influential people the wrong way", said the report, and hence was absent from the team's TV coverage last season.

The report also mentioned that there has been no notification to BCCI regarding any potential ownership change in Gujarat Titans.