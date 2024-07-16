Amid criticism over the team's performances in recent times, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has announced a significant overhaul in the system to improve the quality of cricket. Naqvi discussed the same with other PCB stakeholders, and the white-ball and red ball team head coaches -- Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie. Naqvi also revealed that both Kirsten and Gillespie will join the selection committee along with former players Mohammad Yousuf and Asad Shafiq, as well as the current team captains from both white-ball and red-ball formats.

Amid reports of star pacer Shaheen Afridi disrespecting head coach Gary Kirsten, Naqvi insisted that there would be zero tolerance for violation of discipline. He also warned the players not to indulge in groupism within the team.

The PCB has made fitness a key part of the selection process, adding that the players will have to undergo tests every three months.

"There will be no compromise on discipline. There will be a zero-tolerance policy against players who violate discipline. There should be unity and consensus within the team. Grouping players will not be tolerated. Management should take strict action on grouping. Disciplinary players will not have a place in the team. Do not accept my recommendation about any player for breach of discipline," Naqvi said in a statement released by PCB.

Naqvi also assured that both Kirsten and Gillespie will be given a free hand from the board to improve the state of the national team.

"Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie are fully empowered. I have full confidence in them. Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie have been given a free hand. Hope both will give the best results," he added.

It was also decided that while considering player applications to obtain NOCs to play foreign leagues, stringent technical guidelines would be followed wherein the primary objective would be to ensure the player's fitness and availability for the national team.

"Only (those) players with a high fitness and performance criteria will receive NOCs, ensuring a high standard of representation in international leagues," the official said.

It was also decided in the meeting that all players will have to appear in domestic cricket mandatorily and selectors have been asked to monitor this before selecting any player for the national teams.

The official said everyone present in the meeting unanimously decided that there should be zero tolerance on disciplinary cases and instances of player making groups will be met with strict penalties, in order to uphold team unity and morale.

Plans are also underway to upgrade the high-performance centres nationwide to bolster grassroots cricket.

New centres in Islamabad and Peshawar are set to be established with Gillespie and Kirsten tasked to oversee these initiatives.

(With PTI Inputs)