After Australia posted 469 runs in their first innings of the World Test Championship final at the Oval, the Indian batters -- except Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur -- struggled to get going. As a result, India were reduced to 152 for 6. Rahane's fighting 89 played a crucial role in helping India post 296 runs from that point. It was the 26th Test fifty for Rahane. Praising the India batter for his knock, legendary player Sunil Gavaskar termed Rahane as a 'low-profile player'.

Gavaskar pointed out that Rahane doesn't focus much on his achievements and rather "goes about his business quietly".

"Look at the hundreds he scored, they have mostly been when India were in trouble. He has always risen to the occasion; he has a sense of the occasion. He's one of those low-profile players who won't be thumping his chest when he gets to a half-century or a century. He just raises his bat, goes about his business quietly, but assuredly," Gavaskar said on-air during his commentary on Star Sports.

Earlier, the fans rejoiced as veteran batter Rahane made his return to the Indian squad for the World Test Championship final against Australia.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in April announced the squad for the summit clash, handing the 34-year-old a return for the final against Australia.

Having done the hard work in domestic cricket and shown exemplary form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the 34-year-old impressed the selectors enough to earn a recall.