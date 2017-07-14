 
Women's World Cup, India Vs New Zealand: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

Updated: 14 July 2017 21:40 IST

How to Watch India vs New Zealand ICC Women's World Cup match. Read all about live streaming and ODI match action from County Ground, Derby on July 15, 2017.

India will be keen to bounce back and take a step towards securing a semifinal spot. © Twitter

When India began their ICC Women's World Cup 2017 campaign, things looked bright and hopeful. They began with a fine win over one of the favourites, hosts England, and then scored wins of the Pakistan, the West Indies and Sri Lanka and looked on top of the world with four straight wins. Then the wheels began wobbling as they went down to South Africa and Australia, and now face a powerful New Zealand unit at Derby on Saturday in a must-win match if they want to keep their campaign alive.

India are on the 4th spot on the points table as of now, but a loss would push them out of semi-final contention. Whoever wins on Saturday will secure the last remaining semi-final spot with hosts England, South Africa and defending champions Australia already qualifying for the last four.


When will the India vs New Zealand Women's World Cup match be played?
The India vs New Zealand Women's World Cup match will be played on July 15.

Where will the India vs New Zealand Women's World Cup match be played?
The India vs New Zealand Women's World Cup match will be played at the County Ground, Derby.

What time does the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand Women's World Cup match start?
The live streaming of the India vs New Zealand Women's World Cup match will start at 3 PM (IST).

Where can you follow the India vs New Zealand Women's World Cup match live?
The match can be streamed online at Hotstar. Catch all the live updates of the match at sports.ndtv.com

Topics : India Women New Zealand Women Mithali Raj Cricket
Highlights
  • India will take on New Zealand in Derby
  • It's a do-or-die game for both the sides
  • India have won four matches in the tournament
