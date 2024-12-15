WPL 2025 Auction Live -

India's Sneh Rana (base price Rs 30 lakh) could be among the key attractions during the auction which will also have West Indies' Deandra Dottin (Rs 50 lakh), who did not feature for Gujarat Giants in the first edition after being selected and went unsold in the second. England's Heather Knight (Rs 50 lakh) will also feature in the first set after withdrawing from the second WPL auction, which was held in Bengaluru and New Delhi. The list, however, does not feature England bowler Issy Wong, who claimed the first-ever hat-trick in the competition, as well as New Zealand's Leah Tahuhu. Wong was released by the franchise ahead of the third season.