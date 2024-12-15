WPL 2025 Auction Highlights: Simran Shaikh Costliest Buy, 16-Year-Old G Kamalini Bags 1.6 Crore
WPL 2025 Auction Highlights: Leg-spinner Simran Shaikh turned out ot be the costliest player sold at Women's Premier League 2025 mini-auction on Sunday.
WPL 2025 Auction Highlights: Leg-spinner Simran Shaikh turned out to be the costliest player sold at Women's Premier League 2025 mini-auction on Sunday. She was bought by Mumbai Indians for a massive sum of Rs 1.90 crore. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's 16-year-old G Kamilini, a wicketkeeper and left-handed batter, fetched Rs 1.60 crore, joining MI. The auction started with West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin being sold to Gujarat Giants for Rs 1.70 crore. Apart from Shaikh, Dottin and Kamalini, Prema Rawat was the only other player to cross the one-crore mark. She was bought by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for Rs 1.2 crore. Big Indian names likes Sneh Rana and Poonam Yadav went unsold in the auction. (Auction Centre | Full List Of Sold Players With Price)
Follow the Highlights of WPL 2025 Auction here -
- 17:21 (IST)WPL 2025 Auction: It's wrap!Okay, folks. This is it from the Women's Premier League 2025 Auction. Simran Shaikh turned out to be the costliest player sold in the bidding war this time. She was bought by Gujarat Giants for Rs 1.90 crore. 16-year-old G Kamalini also shone in the auction. She was sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.60 crore.
- 17:20 (IST)WPL 2025 Auction Live: Complete list of players sold -Simran Shaikh - 1.90 crore - Gujarat GiantsDeandra Dottin - Rs 1.70 Crore - Gujarat GiantsG Kamalini - Rs 1.60 crore - Mumbai IndiansPrema Rawat - Rs 1.2 crore - Royal Challengers BengaluruN Charani - Rs 55 lakh - Delhi CapitalsNadine De Klerk - Rs 30 lakh - Mumbai IndiansDanielle Gibson - Rs 30 lakh - Gujarat GiantsAlana King - Rs 30 lakh - UP WarriorzAkshita Maheshwari - Rs 20 lakh - Mumbai IndiansNandini Kashyap - Rs 10 lakh - Delhi CapitalsArushi Goes - Rs 10 lakh - UP WarriorzKranti Goud - Rs 10 lakh - UP WarriorzSanskriti Gupta - Rs 10 lakh - Mumbai IndiansJoshitha VJ - Rs 10 lakh - Royal Challengers BengaluruSarah Bryce - Rs 10 lakh - Delhi CapitalsRaghvi Bist - Rs 10 lakh - Royal Challengers BengaluruJagravi Pawar - Rs 10 lakh - Royal Challengers BengaluruNiki Prasad - Rs 10 lakh - Delhi CapitalsPrakashika Naik - Rs 10 lakh - Gujarat Giants
- 17:09 (IST)WPL 2025 Auction Live: Alana King sold!Alana King has been sold to UP Warriorz for Rs 30 lakh. Raghvi Bist and Jagravi Pawar both have been sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for Rs 10 lakh each. Niki Prasad goes to Delhi Capitals for Rs 10 lakh. Akshita Maheshwari goes to Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh. Danielle Gibson goes to Gujarat Giants for Rs 30 lakh. The franchise also bought Prakashika Naik for Rs 10 lakh.
- 16:13 (IST)WPL 2025 Auction Live: List of sold players so far -Simran Shaikh - 1.90 crore - Gujarat GiantsDeandra Dottin - Rs 1.70 Crore - Gujarat GiantsG Kamalini - Rs 1.60 crore - Mumbai IndiansPrema Rawat - Rs 1.20 crore - Royal Challengers BengaluruN. Charani - Rs 55 lakh - Delhi CapitalsNadine De Klerk - Rs 30 lakh - Mumbai IndiansNandini Kashyap - Rs 10 lakh - Delhi Capitals
- 15:31 (IST)WPL Auction Live: 16-year-old G Kamalini bags big!!!We have entered the uncapped players category now. 16-year-old G Kamalini from Tamil Nadu is currently under the hammer and Mumbai Indians finally buy her for Rs 1.60 crore. This is an outstanding bid for the teenager.
WOW!!— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) December 15, 2024
Young wicket-keeper G Kamalini is now part of the Mumbai Indians!
INR 1.60 Crore for the 16-year old #TATAWPLAuction | #TATAWPL | @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/PzIw3ZFDrj
- 15:14 (IST)WPL Auction Live: Dottin fetches big sum!Deandra Dottin has fetched a massive sum of Rs 1.70 crore at the auction. Gujarat Giants have bagged the services of the player after winning the bidding war against UP Warriorz. Shockingly, Poonam Yadav has gone unsold.
A whopping INR 1.70 Crore first buy of the #TATAWPLAuction 2025— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) December 15, 2024
Deandra Dottin is all set to play for Gujarat Giantsin the #TATAWPL@Giant_Cricket pic.twitter.com/Pl4wV6j6fi
- 14:40 (IST)WPL Auction Live: Sourav Ganguly shares his views -
Identifying Talent— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) December 15, 2024
Giving Freedom
Backing Talent
Building a strong team, @DelhiCapitals' Director of Cricket, Sourav Ganguly is ready for #TATAWPLAuction 2025 #TATAWPL | @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/Qi5hslqcvu
- 14:07 (IST)WPL 2025 Auction Live: Remaining purse and slots -Gujarat Giants - (Rs 4.4 crore) - 4 available slots (2 overseas)UP Warriorz - (Rs 3.95 crore) - 3 available slots (1 overseas)Delhi Capitals - (Rs 2.5 crore) - 4 available slots (1 overseas)Mumbai Indians - (Rs 2.65 crore) - 4 available slots (1 overseas)Royal Challengers Bangalore - (Rs 3.25 crore) - 4 available slots (no overseas slots)
- 13:53 (IST)WPL Auction Live: Focus on Nandini and KamaliniNisarg Naik, a Mumbai-based cricket talent scout, has travelled around the country since late 2021 for scouting women cricketers and began recommending players to WPL franchises before the inaugural season began in 2023. Naik believes wicketkeeper-batters Nandini Kashyap and G Kamalini can become the most sought-after names in the 2025 WPL auction due to their recent good performances.
- 13:30 (IST)WPL 2025 Auction Live -India's Sneh Rana (base price Rs 30 lakh) could be among the key attractions during the auction which will also have West Indies' Deandra Dottin (Rs 50 lakh), who did not feature for Gujarat Giants in the first edition after being selected and went unsold in the second. England's Heather Knight (Rs 50 lakh) will also feature in the first set after withdrawing from the second WPL auction, which was held in Bengaluru and New Delhi. The list, however, does not feature England bowler Issy Wong, who claimed the first-ever hat-trick in the competition, as well as New Zealand's Leah Tahuhu. Wong was released by the franchise ahead of the third season.
- 12:59 (IST)WPL Auction Live: Gujarat Giants with biggest remaining purse -Gujarat Giants will go into the Women's Premier League 2025 Auction with the biggest purse of Rs 4.4 crore. They need four players, including two overseas, from the mini auction. While UP Warriorz need to fill three slots, including one overseas player, the other three teams, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals will have four slots each to fill. RCB have no slots left to find another overseas player.
- 12:33 (IST)WPL 2025 Auction Live: Behind the scenesTwo seasons into the Women’s Premier League (WPL), and the tournament’s impact is evident not only on the game itself, but also on scouting of the players, as franchises seek to discover talented cricketers from the Indian domestic circuit. Once the five teams made their retentions clear for WPL 2025, the franchises’ were quick on their work to organise trials and camps for their targeted players.
- 12:07 (IST)WPL 2025 Auction Live: A look at some big names -The marquee players in the Women's Premier League 2025 Auction include Tejal Hasabnis, Sneh Rana, Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Heather Knight (England), Orla Prendergast (Ireland), Lauren Bell (England), Kim Garth (Australia), and Danielle Gibson (England), alongside several other prominent names.
- 12:00 (IST)WPL 2025 Auction Live: More details on players -The auction pool of 120 players includes 91 Indian and 29 international stars, featuring three emerging talents from Associate Nations. Of these, 30 players are capped (9 Indian, 21 overseas), while 90 are uncapped (82 Indian, 8 overseas). With most franchises retaining their core squads, only 19 slots remain open, including 5 for overseas players.
- 11:48 (IST)