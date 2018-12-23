Women's Big Bash League: Claire Polosak, Eloise Sheridan Become First Female Umpiring Pair In A Competitive Game On Australian Soil

Claire Polosak and Eloise Sheridan came together to become the first all-female umpiring team to officiate in a competitive game on Australian soil during the ongoing Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) on Sunday. Prior to this historic moment, Polosak, who is a member of Cricket Australia's (CA) Supplementary Umpire Panel, had last year become the first on-field female umpire to officiate a men's domestic match in Australia, as reported by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Polosak also officiated the final of the recent ICC Women's World T20 held in West Indies. This marked the first instance of a woman officiating an ICC final. On the other hand, Eloise Sheridan took up umpiring as a career after putting full stop to her playing career. She was the first female umpire to be appointed to the South Australian State Umpire Panel.

"Claire (Polosak) and Eloise (Sheridan) have established themselves as two of Australia's leading female umpires and it is fantastic to see all their hard work continue to pay off," the Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts said.

"This is another great step forward for cricket, where we are continuing to strive towards our aspiration of being Australia's leading sport for women and girls," he added.

(With ANI inputs)