The Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia concluded with Virat Kohli ending his Test century drought, scoring 186 runs in the 4th Test at Ahmedabad. Not long after the conclusion of the series, a video of Kohli went viral on social media where was spotted dancing while holding a cricket bat with the Norway dance group Quick Style in Mumbai. Sharing the video on their official Twitter account, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals trolled their own cricketer Jos Buttler in a hilarious manner.

The Royals trolled Buttler with the tweet:

"Nobody:

Jos Buttler before facing a ball:"

Nobody:



Jos Buttler before facing a ball: pic.twitter.com/5TozxmdxYz — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 14, 2023

Virat had also shared a post on Instagram about his meeting with the dance group. He had written: "Guess who I met in Mumbai."

The group has generated plenty of buzz on the internet with their performances on top Bollywood songs like 'Sadi Galli' from the film 'Tanu Weds Manu' and 'Kala Chashma' from 'Baar Baar Dekho'.

After the conclusion of the 4th Test in Ahmedabad, Kohli also opened up on his Test century drought to head coach Rahul Dravid.

"Honestly, I've let the complications grow on me a bit because of my shortcomings," Kohli told Dravid in the chat, the video of which was posted by the BCCI on its website.

"The desperation to get to the three-figure mark is something that can grow on you as a batsman. I let that happen to me to a certain extent. But a flip side to it is, I'm not a guy who is happy with 40-45. I take a lot of pride in performing for the team.

"It's not like when Virat Kohli should stand out. When I'm batting on 40, I know I can get a 150. That was eating me up a lot.

"Why am I not able to get that big score for the team? Because I took pride in the fact that when the team needed me, I stood up, scoring in difficult conditions. The fact that I wasn't able to do that, was bothering me," he added.

Kohli would now be seen in action in India's ODI series against Australia, starting March 17.