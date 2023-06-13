Questions on Rohit Sharma's captaincy are bound to rise, with the India skipper failing to deliver in the World Test Championship final, having previously failed to help India bag the trophy in the T20 World Cup 2022. As the cricketing world questions whether Rohit is the right man to lead India, especially with the view of succeeding in ICC events, Sourav Ganguly has lent his support to the Hitman. Ganguly has no doubts that Rohit can succeed as India skipper, as he has helped Mumbai Indians bag the Indian Premier League title five times. For Dada, winning the IPL is more difficult than winning a World Cup.

In a chat with Aaj Tak, as quoted by India Today, Ganguly make a debate-stirring comment, as he put IPL above the World Cup in terms of difficulty level. The former India skipper is backing Rohit to lead the Indian team to glory in the ODI World Cup which is to take place in India this year.

"The selectors needed a captain after Virat left and Rohit was the best that time. He had won 5 IPL trophies and done well at the international level as well; he won the Asia Cup. He was the best option. India also played in the final of the Test championship, although we lost.

Ganguly asserted that the selectors didn't make a mistake in giving Rohit the team's captaincy after Virat Kohli's exit as skipper.

"Even two years ago, we lost the WTC final. We reached the semis of the T20 World Cup. So, the selectors picked that person who was the best for the job," Ganguly said.

"I have full faith on Rohit. He and MS Dhoni have won 5 IPL titles. Winning the IPL isn't easy because it's a tough tournament. Winning the IPL is more difficult than winning a World Cup as there are 14 matches after which you take part in the playoffs. In the World Cup, it takes only 4-5 matches for a place in the semis. In the IPL, it takes 17 matches for you to become champions," he added.