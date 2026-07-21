It's hard to find positives from India's tour of Ireland and England that ended on Sunday. India lost the two-match T20I series against Ireland 2-0, then were defeated 4-0 in a five-match T20I series in England. It was then the turn of the ODIs. India started well by winning the first ODI, but then lost the next two to go down 2-1. In the midst of this came reports that the third ODI between India and England at Lord's was going to be Rohit Sharma's last.

Beyond that, as per reports, the BCCI selectors did not want to pick him. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had to release an official statement that no such thing was being discussed. Then came videos and photos where India coach Gautam Gambhir and Rohit could be seen sharing a laugh on the Lord's balcony.

Former India star Ravichandran Ashwin didn't want to read too much into the rumours as well as the photos/videos.

"Everyone is a professional," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel about such viral videos.

"Everyone knows there's a camera in front of them. Will you fight like children in front of the camera? In fact, in a professional setup, in a professional environment, they won't even fight. If we feel this [relationship] is not happening, one will talk less, and one doesn't fight. It's better to avoid confrontations, right? Why keep confrontations? If you can perform, who can stop you? Virat performed, Rohit performed-job done. Now, who can say anything? In fact, they should not be in such a situation."

Locked in, but enjoying the moment #RohitSharma and #GautamGambhir share a laugh on the Lord's balcony before India take the field for the series-deciding ODI. #ENGvIND 3rd ODI SUN, 19th JULY, 2:30 PM on JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/FUCQX0HxTa — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 18, 2026

Rohit Sharma has dismissed speculation over his international future, saying his sole focus remains on representing the country and contributing to the team's success.

The 39-year-old's comments came after he struck a blistering 138 off 110 balls in India's unsuccessful chase in the third and final One-Day International against England on Sunday, amid reports that the match at Lord's could have been his last appearance in Indian colours.

The hundred ended a lean run in which Sharma had gone 11 ODIs without reaching three figures, a stretch that fuelled questions about his place ahead of next year's World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. However, the opener retained the backing of the team management.

"My job is with the bat, come and play, represent my country, represent my team. That's what I have been told to do since my debut, so that's what I am going to do," Sharma said in an interview on the Indian cricket board's website.

"The noise since I made my debut was there. And till the time I am going to stay here, it is always going to be there.

"So it doesn't really matter too much. What matters is what I do on the field, try and contribute to the success of the team. That's all my focus is right now. And let the noise be there. If there is no noise, there is no fun."

With Reuters inputs

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