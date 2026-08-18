Former Australia opener David Warner has been convicted in a drink-driving case in a Sydney court and will need an interlock device to drive a vehicle. The 39-year-old was also fined AUD 1,500 for mid-range drink-driving after he tried to switch seats with a passenger while approaching a random breath-testing site on Easter Sunday. The former Test opener was charged with mid-range drink-driving after blowing more than twice the legal limit in a random breath test when he stopped short of a roadside testing site in Sydney's east on April 5.

Last month, Warner pleaded guilty to a drink-driving charge in a Sydney court. The incident unfolded on April 5, Easter Sunday, when Warner, behind the wheel of a van, drew attention after stopping short of a random breath-testing site.

The court had scheduled August 18 for handing down the final sentence in the matter, where Warner faced penalties under local traffic laws for the mid-range drink-driving offence.

Warner's lawyer, Awais Ahmad, argued that he should be spared a conviction for the offence because he had suffered additional punishment as a result of media coverage, cricket.com.au reported.

Awais told the Waverley Local Court that his client's indiscretion had been covered by global outlets, including ESPN, Al Jazeera and others. Countries such as India and Bangladesh, where Warner might seek opportunities in T20 franchise leagues, have a greater acceptance of a non-drinking culture.

"The consequences of his offending are profound. Commercial opportunities are being affected," he said.

His conviction for the offence, after he blew more than twice the legal limit, has cast doubt over his status as captain of the Sydney Thunder for the upcoming BBL season.

Warner was arrested while returning home from Pakistan, where he captained the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League during an Easter break. However, he later returned to Pakistan after being charged to resume his PSL campaign.

Awais also questioned the decision by NSW Police to issue a press release about Warner's arrest, given the relatively unremarkable nature of the offence.

"The media onslaught thereafter has been quite profound," the lawyer said.

Judge Clare Farnan said there was evidence of cruel social media commentary directed at Warner and his wife, Candice Warner. However, she said that the need to deter the public from drink-driving was paramount in her decision to convict him, and that the offence was aggravated by the fact that children were in the car at the time.

Warner will be able to drive after applying for an interlock licence and having the device fitted to his car. The interlock will prevent the vehicle from starting if it detects alcohol in his system.

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