Former West Indies batter Gary Sobers has shared a piece of warning for India's batting great Virat Kohli. The 34-year-old is one of the finest batters in world cricket and he continues to break records as his career progresses. He currently has 76 international centuries to his name and is only behind the great Sachin Tendulkar on the list of most tons at the highest level. Many cricket experts have already prophesied that Kohli will go on to break many records by the time he calls time on his career, however, Sobers has a different viewpoint.

The former left-handed batter from West Indies feels that Kohli has got the right approach and attitude, though he insisted that he could not always succeed.

"I think he is a good player. He has got the right approach, right attitude, and he plays very well. I've never been surprised by the amount of runs he makes," Sobers told Revsportz.

When asked if Kohli can go on to break the biggest of records in the game, Sobers had a word of caution.

"Well, I wouldn't say that because sometimes the game can become very funny. You can have some bowlers that are good too.

"And you have players who can do certain things with the ball at times that you don't even think about. You have been playing often against these types of players, and if you are good enough, eventually you will rise."

Kohli, who was rested during the second ODI against West Indies on Saturday, is likely to be included in the playing XI for the third and deciding ODI that is set to take place on Tuesday.