The Trinbago Knight Riders, which is co-owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is riding a high. The Kieron Pollard-led side defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Qualifier 1 of the Caribbean Premier League to become the first team to qualify for the final of the franchise T20 competition on Wednesday. Trinbago Knight Riders chased down a 167-run target in 18.1 overs with Chadwick Walton scoring 80. In the final, Trinbago Knight Riders will face the winner of the Qualifier 2 between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Jamaica Tallawahs.

After the win, the Trinbago Knight Riders celebrated the victory and Andre Russell, member of the side, could be seen dancing to a song 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' from Shah Rukh Khan's hit movie 'Jawan'. The video was posted from the official X handle of Kolkata Knight Riders.



Seeing the video, Shah Rukh Khan reacted. "Now win the Cup on Sunday boys….and I will teach you all Zinda Banda Ho. Well played and big hug to all the players @TKRiders love you all," Shah Rukh Khan commented on the video.

Now win the Cup on Sunday boys....and I will teach you all Zinda Banda Ho. Well played and big hug to all the players @TKRiders love you all https://t.co/SIT66oSzGv — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 21, 2023

Russell had earlier reacted to the Jawan trailer and praised the Kolkata Knight Riders team owner for his performance in the blockbuster movie. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Russell's IPL franchise KKR posted a video where the star was seen watching the trailer of Jawan and termed it as "another big hit" movie.

"Woww, So he's playing more than one role in this movie. So, I think it's gonna be another hit movie. Definitely like the action, the little funny sides of Shah Rukh. So you know, it's just the trailer, just imagine watching the full movie. Hopefully it's showing in Guyana and we can all go and watch it," said Russell.

"It looks like a proper action movie. Always have some beautiful ladies in his movies and good actors. The action also looks very very impactful. All guns out, fighting and all these things. Go well, All the Best SRK. As soon I get a chance, I will be in the theaters," he added.