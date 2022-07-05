Sarfaraz Khan had a brilliant Ranji Trophy season for runners-up Mumbai this time. He was named the 'Man of the Tournament' for his brilliant performance, which saw him score 982 runs for Mumbai. In six games, Sarfaraz tallied close to 1000 runs at an average of 122.75, finishing at the top of the batting charts. Four centuries and two half-centuries were scored by the batter, with the best individual score of 275. At a distant second was Rajat Patidar from Madhya Pradesh, who scored 658 runs in six games at an average of 82.25. Two centuries and five half-centuries came out of his bat, with the individual best score of 142.

However, the road to the top was not easy for Sarfaraz. He had to leave Mumbai team a few years back. He played for Uttar Pradesh from 2015 to 2018. However, Sarfaraz made a comeback to the Mumbai team in 2020. Since then, there has been no looking back for the 24-year-old.

"I got emotional in Ranji Trophy when I made a century. When I was leaving Mumbai to play Ranji Trophy for Uttar Pradesh, as I was packing my bags where I was keeping my Mumbai jerseys, which I did not need at that point of time, I was literally crying. My dream was to make a century wearing Mumbai jersey. When I was keeping the Mumbai jersey in the bag, I was feeling that maybe I will never be able to for the team again. It was my dream to play for Mumbai, score a ton and then my photo would appear in newspapers," Sarfaraz said in an interview to Sportskeeda Cricket.

However, it was not before three years that Sarfaraz would return to the Mumbai fold again.

"Then once when I had to return to Uttar Pradesh from Mumbai, I told my dad that I will either play for Mumbai or quit cricket. Then, I took the one-year cooling period, played club games. That was a difficult moment of my life. Then I made a comeback in the Mumbai team. Then when I scored a ton on return, I went on to convert it into a triple century (against Uttar Pradesh in 2020). Then it was my dream to score a ton for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy final. So, though I have scored a few tons in Ranji Trophy, the one in the final was the most special," he added.

Sarfaraz's form has now made him a favourite to be picked for the Indian squad too.