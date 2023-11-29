Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan provided a major update regarding MS Dhoni ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. Dhoni had undergone a knee surgery after the IPL 2023 triumph and there were some questions regarding his availability for the upcoming season of the competition. However, the former Indian cricket team skipper was named in the retention list submitted by the franchise and that confirmed his participation. Viswanathan said that Dhoni does not go back on his word and he is fit following the surgery and will be leading the five-time champions once again.

"If our leader has given a word, he has never gone back. He already told what he was planning to do in that interview. I am sure that knowing MS, he will always do what he has committed to do. He is quite fit. Thalaivan is thalaivan (our leader is our leader)," said Viswanthan in a video posted by CSK.

Earlier, India batter Rinku Singh credited legendary former captain MS Dhoni for helping him stay calm in crunch situations which he showed in ample measure during his knock in the first T20I against Australia Visakhapatnam.

Rinku played the role of a finisher on Thursday, hitting the winning runs in the final over and handing India a two-wicket victory.

"As for my secret to calmness, I had discussions with Mahi (Dhoni) bhai about what he does to stay calm, especially in the last over," Rinku was quoted as saying in a BCCI video after Thursday's win.

"He (Dhoni) told me to try to remain as calm as possible and try looking straight (at the bowler). That's how I tried to stay calm in the game," he said, though he did not mention when the discussions with Dhoni happened.

