The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah said that India turned down the request from Bangladesh Cricket Board to host the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in October. The political unrest has resulted in question marks over whether the country will be able to host the World Cup this year. Earlier, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said that they will be monitoring the situation in Bangladesh before deciding whether the tournament will be shifted. In a recent interview, Jay Shah said that India will be hosting the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup and BCCI does not want to give "any signal" that the country wants to host consecutive World Cups.

"Next year, we'll host the 50-overs women's World Cup. We do not want to give any signal that we want to host consecutive World Cups," Jay Shah told Times Of India.

Jay Shah also said that the BCCI is not in favour of hosting pink-ball Tests. The last pink-ball Test in India took place back in 2022 against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru. During the last two series against Australia and England, India did not play a pink-ball series at home.

"You buy a ticket for a five-day match, but the game ends in 2-3 days... There is no refund. I am slightly emotional about this,” Jay Shah explained.

Meanwhile. former South Africa pace great Morne Morkel has been roped in as the Indian cricket team's new bowling coach.

It is understood that the 39-year-old, who replaces Paras Mhambrey, will take over as the bowling coach from the Bangladesh series that starts with the opening Test in Chennai from September 19. He has been appointed till the end of the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa.

"Yes, Morne Morkel has been appointed bowling coach of the senior India men's team," Shah told PTI.

The other members of Gambhir's support staff are assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, and fielding coach Ryan Ten Doeschate.

Morkel was also Gambhir's preferred choice, having worked with him at Lucknow Super Giants during the Indian's two IPL seasons as mentor of the franchise.

(With PTI inputs)