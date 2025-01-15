The drafts for the tenth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) were made on Monday in Lahore with many big names getting picked by the franchises. After going unsold in the Indian Premier League 2025 auction, the likes of David Warner and Kane Williamson were also roped in for Pakistan's T20 league. However, a big shock came after sensational Pakistan pacer Ihsanullah was not picked by any team in the PSL draft. Resulting this, the right-arm pacer announced his retirement from the PSL.

Ihsanullah made headlines with his performance in PSL 8, where he took 22 wickets at an economy rate of 7.59 for Multan Sultans. This helped him earn a spot in Pakistan T20I squad made his international debut against Afghanistan in March 2023 and later played in a series against New Zealand. He also made his ODI debut during the same series.

However, his memorable came to an abrupt halt after he suffered an elbow injury. Now, after getting ignored by the teams in PSL 10 draft, Ihsanullah vowed to never play again in the league.

"I just don't want to play franchise cricket anymore. It's over after today. I completely boycott it and retire from the PSL. I won't be seen in the PSL again. I want to represent Pakistan by performing in domestic cricket, not by playing in the PSL. No one has contacted me; you know this world is selfish. When someone else finds another person, they go with them. He [Ali Tareen] used to support my performance and talent," Ihsanullah told Public News.

Ihsanullah said, "I am boycotting the PSL and retiring. You'll never see me in the PSL again."pic.twitter.com/IbF6BlvfHA — 𝙎𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙞 (@CallMeSheri1) January 13, 2025

"If you perform, these franchises will come after you. My goal is to make them chase after me, and I need to perform like that. I'll bowl at a pace of 150-160, and those who have said I'm a 130-135 bowler, in one and a half months, I'll show them that I wasn't the same bowler who played in PSL 8 and got injured. I'll look much better than that," he added.

However, in a recent development, the pacer took a u-turn and said that his announcement of PSL retirement was an emotional one.

"There's no plan for retirement, I announced the decision yesterday in emotions. When I wasn't picked in the PSL draft, my friends & family also messed with my head and I announced retirement in the heat of the moment," he was quoted by ARY News.