Having retired recently from the T20 Internationals, India captain Rohit Sharma has opened up on his playing future in the longer formats. Rohit led India to the T20 World Cup 2024 title last month. A few hours later, he announced his retirement the shortest format of the game. Durina recent event in Dallas, Rohit was asked about his playing future. While Rohit said that he isn't someone who thinks a lot ahead, the India captain insisted that he still has plenty to offer.

"I just said it. I don't go that far ahead. So clearly, you will be seeing me play for a while," Rohit said at an event.

With 4231 runs in 159 games, Rohit is the format's best scorer going out. He also owns the record for most hundreds (five) in T20 internationals. He has won two T20 World Cups: the first in 2007 while competing and the current one in 2024 as captain.

After India won the T20 World Cup, both Rohit and Virat decided to quit T20 international cricket. India would now have a new captain in the shortest format, but Rohit will continue to lead in ODIs and Tests.

The T20 World Cup final against South Africa was also the last game of Rahul Dravid as the head coach of the Indian team.

Rohit shared a heartwarming farewell post for Dravid.

"Dear Rahul bhai, I have been trying to find the right words to properly express my feelings on this but I'm not sure I ever will so here's my attempt," wrote Rohit in a post on Instagram.

In his post, Rohit also revealed that his wife Ritika Sajdeh refers to Dravid as his "work wife"

"Since my childhood days I have looked up to you just like billions of others but I was lucky enough to get to work with you this closely. You are an absolute stalwart of this game but you left all of your accolades and achievements at the door and walked in as our coach and came on a level where we all felt comfortable enough to say just about anything to you. That is your gift, your humility and your love for this game even after all this time. I have learnt so much from you and every memory will be cherished. My wife refers to you as my work wife and I'm lucky to get to call you that too," the India captain wrote.

"This was the only thing missing from your arsenal and I'm so happy that we got to achieve it together. Rahul bhai it has been an absolute privilege to get to call you my confidant, my coach and my friend," he added.