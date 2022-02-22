Australia batter David Warner had a decent outing against England in the five-match Ashes Test series earlier this year. He aggregated 273 runs in five matches, averaging just over 34. Warner, however, did face difficulty dealing with England quicks -- Mark Wood in particular. With Australia set to tour Pakistan for the first time in 24 years next month, Former Australia batter Mark Waugh said the veteran opening batter might not have a comfortable outing in the sub-continent nation either.

Mark Waugh said tackling Shaheen Afridi "will be a big test" for Warner, especially with the Pakistan pacer's ability to move the ball away from the batter.

"I don't think Warner's looked quite as comfortable against quick bowling in recent times - Mark Wood definitely unsettled him, and Shaheen Afridi will be a big test for him," the 56-year-old told cricket.com.au.

"It's a different angle and for him it's a little bit like a right-arm quick coming round the wicket - do you play the ball, or do you leave the ball?

"Shaheen Afridi's got the ability to angle in and take the ball away from David Warner, so he does pose that question," he added.

"Then if one goes straight on, he's bringing bowleds and lbws into play. So, it's a different challenge, definitely," the former Australia national selector said.

Australia will play three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20I in Pakistan.

Promoted

The last time Australia toured Pakistan, they won the three-match Test series 1-0.

However, it will be a different challenge for them this time around, especially after the departure of Justin Langer as head coach.