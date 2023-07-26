While overthrows are not common in international cricket or any other top-ranked franchise leagues, it has become a part and parcel of life in the European Cricket League. Having set that, the latest edition of it comes from a ECS Czechia T10 fixture between United Cricket Club and Prague Tigers. With three runs needed off two deliveries, United batters Ayush Sharma and Abhimanyu Singh attempt to sneak a single after the former failed to get any connection with the ball.

But in order to stop the batters from doing so, the Tigers keeper tries to run Singh out at the striker's end by kicking the ball onto the stumps.

However, his attempt not only went wrong but led to a comedy of errors, eventually resulting in his side's defeat.

Speaking of the match, United had won the toss and opted to bowl first in what was the second game between the two sides in as many days.

Riding on cameos from Amin Hossain (20) and Sojib Miah (30), the Tigers went on to post a decent total of 109/5 in 10 overs.

In reply, Piyushsingh Baghel led the pack with a 23-ball 42 as United won the game with eights wickets to spare. The match took place on Thursday, July 20.

Notably, United and Tigers had faced off a day prior, a match which was also won by the former courtesy of some fine bowling.

Amandeepsingh Bindra and Ghanshyam Kumar bagged four wickets each to restrict the Tigers to a below-par total of 49 in 9.4 overs.

Chasing a total 50 was never going to be a difficult one for United as they crossed the finishing line with nine wickets and 39 balls to spare.