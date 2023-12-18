West Indies will be up against England in the 4th T20I of England's tour of West Indies, 5 T20I Series 2023 on Wednesday, December 20 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, West Indies. The match will start at 1:30 AM IST. In the third T20I, opener Phil Salt scored an unbeaten 56-ball 109 to secure a maiden T20I century, while a late contribution from young Harry Brook who scored 24 runs in the final over against Andre Russell in England's dramatic seven-wicket victory over the West Indies, keeping them in contention with a 2-1 scoreline in the five-match T20I series.

WI vs ENG pitch report

The pitch at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad is a balanced surface. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 104 runs. The team batting first at this venue has won 50 per cent of the matches.

WI vs ENG weather report

The temperature is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius with 86 per cent humidity. 1.04 m/s winds are expected. Light rain is forecasted which may affect playing conditions.

Advertisement

WI vs ENG Fantasy 11 Prediction: Top Batter and Wicket-Keeper Picks

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is a very consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 63 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.8. This player is a top-order batter, bats right-handed and also keeps wickets. In the last five matches, Jos Buttler has scored 51, 5, 39, 40, 13 runs averaging 29.6 per match.

Nicholas Pooran

Advertisement

Nicholas Pooran is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 52 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.5. This player is a top-order opening left-handed batter and also keeps wickets. In the last five matches, Nicholas Pooran has scored 82, 5, 13, 15, 26 runs at an average of 28.2 per match.

Shai Diego Hope

Shai Hope is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 54 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.5. This player is a top-order right-handed batter and also keeps wickets. In the last five matches, Shai Hope has scored 135 runs averaging 27 per match.

WI vs ENG Fantasy 11 Prediction: Top Bowler Picks

Akeal Jerome Hosein

Akeal Hosein is a very inconsistent player in terms of fantasy points and can be a differential pick in your team. He has an average of 54 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8. This player bowls slow left-arm orthodox and in the recently played five matches Akeal Hosein has taken nine wickets at an average of 1.8. He has been very successful against this team, taking 0, 2, 1, 4, 1 wickets in the recent matches.

Rehan Ahmed

Rehan Ahmed is a bowler and has an average of 52 match fantasy points in the last five games, a fantasy rating of 7.9 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. This player is a leg-break googly bowler and in the last three matches, Rehan Ahmed has taken 1, 0, 0, 3, 0 wickets at an average of 0.8.

Adil Usman Rashid

Adil Rashid is a bowler and has an average of 50 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.6 and can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. He bowls leg break and in the recently played four matches, this player has taken 2, 2, 2, 0, 0 wickets at an average of 1.2. Adil Rashid has a very good record against this opponent, taking 2, 2, 0, 2, 2 wickets in the recent matches.

WI vs ENG Fantasy 11 Prediction: Top All-Rounder Picks

Jason Omar Holder

Jason Holder is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 61 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 9.6. This player is a right-arm medium-fast bowler and in the recently played three matches, Jason Holder has taken three wickets at an average of 0.6.

Andre Dwayne Russell

Andre Russell is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 51 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.7. This player bowls right-arm fast and in the recently played three matches, Andre Russell has taken 4 wickets at an average of 0.8.

Moeen Munir Ali

Moeen Ali is an all-rounder and has an average of 45 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.2 and can be a good safe pick for your Dream11 Team. He is a left-handed batter. In the recently played four matches, this player has scored 0, 0, 22, 13, 0 runs averaging 7 per match.

WI vs ENG Fantasy 11 Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Rovman Powell: West Indies batter Rovman Powell has racked up 120 runs in three matches this series at an average of 60 and a strike rate of 187.5. He has smashed one fifty and achieved the top score of 50.

Phil Salt:England's Phil Salt has hit 174 runs in three matches and is the team's leading run-scorer this season. He has a strike rate of 175.76 and averages 87. He also has one century to his name in this campaign.

Alzarri Joseph: The West Indies bowler has taken six wickets in three matches. Alzarri Joseph's best spell for this season is 3/39 and his average is 23.83.

Adil Rashid: The bowler from England has taken six wickets in three matches so far at an average of 11.33. Adil Rashid's 2/11 is his top bowling performance in this series.

WI vs ENG Fantasy 11 team

Wicket-Keepers: Jos Buttler and Nicholas Pooran

Batters:Ben Duckett, Will Jacks and Shimron Hetmyer

All-Rounders: Jason Holder and Andre Russell

Bowlers:Akeal Hosein, Rehan Ahmed, Adil Rashid and Tymal Mills

Captain:Akeal Hosein

Vice-Captain: Shimron Hetmyer

West Indies vs England head-to-head record in T20I

West Indies and England have competed against each other on 27 occasions in T20s. While West Indies have won 16 matches, England have emerged victorious on 11 instances.

The last five T20 contests have seen West Indies win three times and England two times. The highest score in these five encounters is 226 by England while the lowest has been 159 by West Indies.

West Indies vs England prediction

West Indies are predicted to win the upcoming fixture as they have won three of the last five matches against England.