A very important Test series will start this week when Pakistan takes on Australia in an away series. It's a new look Pakistan, under the leadership of new captain, Shan Masood. Australia, after the ODI Cricket World Cup-winning campaign, will expect a great series at home. Glenn Maxwell was an important member of that side. Maxwell is currently back home in Australia, preparing himself for another domestic Big Bash League campaign, while many of his World Cup-winning teammates are gearing up for the start of a hectic Test summer that includes a three-match series against World Test Championship pacesetters Pakistan and two contests against the West Indies.

Former Australian seamer Doug Bollinger feels that Glenn Maxwell could have been selected.

"I even said to a few people, why wouldn't they pick ‘Maxi' in the Test squad the way he's batting? He's played Test cricket before. In Australian conditions, it'd be interesting. Who cares (where you put him), put everyone up the order. I like thinking outside the square like that mate. I said to pick Scott Boland a few years ago and I got called a moron," Bollinger was quoted as saying to SEN 1170 Mornings by Sportskeeda.

While Maxwell knows he is better suited to the limited-overs format of the game, the 35-year-old still feels he can make an impact at Test level and wants to continue to put his name forward for selection ahead of Australia's final series of the current World Test Championship cycle.

Australia are scheduled to travel to Sri Lanka at the start of 2025 to battle it out for the Warne-Muralitharan Trophy in what looms as a crucial series in the run into the World Test Championship final later that year and Maxwell harbours aspirations to be involved.

"I'm quite understanding the circumstances of the current side. They're playing some really good cricket, they're World Test champions," Maxwell said on Australian radio station SEN on Tuesday.

"There's not a lot of spots up for grabs as far as Tests at home, but I know that when it does come to a sub-continent tour I can be a real viable option to hopefully fill a role in that side. I don't think there's another sub-continent tour until early 2025. So, I'll keep trying to plug away and hopefully get an opportunity at that stage, " added Maxwell.

