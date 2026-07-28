Virat Kohli remains the ultimate benchmark for cricketers worldwide. Since making his India debut, Kohli has transformed not only how batters approach the game, but also how elite athletes manage their lifestyle. From eliminating gluten to spending countless hours in the gym, he raised cricketing fitness standards to an unprecedented level. Although it has been over a decade since the Indian icon underwent this transformation, even younger players struggle to match his discipline. Sanju Samson recently shared an intriguing anecdote, revealing that he once asked Kohli for lifestyle advice, only to give up on it after about a year.

Speaking on JioStar's show Believe, Samson praised the intensity Kohli brings to the gym and recalled receiving advice on maintaining the diet and routine required for international cricket. He admitted to implementing Kohli's suggestions, but confessed he soon lost track.

"We all know how Virat bhai is. He is very clear and very straightforward with everyone. If you need to do something, he will tell you exactly what is required. The way he carries himself in the gym, there is a different fire in that guy, and I really love that about him. We both were working out together in the gym during an Indian team camp, and I asked him, 'Paaji, what should I do? Tell me something too!," he said.

"He told me that lifestyle plays a huge role. If you want to become an international cricketer, you must maintain a different kind of lifestyle. He shared what works for him on his journey and told me, 'This food will help your body recover, this would not. If you maintain this discipline for the next 10 years, you will have a great career ahead.' I started following it for a year, a year, and a half, but after that, I could not stay on track with that anymore," he added.

Samson also discussed his mindset regarding the "constant rat race" prior to the T20 World Cup, when he lost his position as the primary wicketkeeper-batter to Ishan Kishan. The right-hander emphasized that he has decided to play on his own terms, adding that he will remain grateful for his journey even if things do not align for the 2028 T20 World Cup.

With ANI Inputs

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