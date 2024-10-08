The man who set the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 campaign on fire with his exemplary pace, Mayank Yadav made his much-awaited India debut in the first T20I against Bangladesh on Sunday. Mayank didn't cross the mark of 150 kmph mark in his debut match. The express pacer famously bowled a delivery clocking 156.7 kmph in the IPL last season but his pace varied between the 135 kmph and 150 kmph mark against Bangladesh. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has explained a potential reason behind his pace.

"Mayank Yadav bowled his first over as a maiden - Mayank 'Gatimaan' Yadav. He hadn't played cricket for four months. He was coming back after an injury. There were a few butterflies in his stomach. There was a little nervous energy as well," he said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"However, he started well and tried to bowl in straight lines. He wasn't trying to reach 150-160 kph because there was a little more focus on the body - 'Let's not push myself because I am coming back after an injury'. However, there is no doubt that this bowler has pace," said Chopra.

Mayank bagged his maiden international wicket in the match, marking his arrival on the big stage. However, Chopra still feels Mayank needs some time before he can really put his exceptional skills to use in the desired manner.

"He bowled at a good pace and showed that he has got the ingredients. You are seeing the ingredients as of now with which an excellent dish can be prepared. However, that will take some time and the Indian team will give him time, that's what I feel," said Chopra.

Mayank would be keen to build on his fine start to the international career and bag more wickets in the remainder of the series.