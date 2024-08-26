As Pakistan cricket team hits an all new low, one of its discarded stars, Ahmad Shehzad, didn't mince words in his criticism on social media. Shehzad has been criticising the Pakistan team over a long time, be it with regards to his exclusion from national selection or other matters. Now, Shehzad has found another reason to target the PCB, questioning the manner in which the board is running cricketing affairs in the team. After Pakistan's defeat to Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, the first-ever to the opponents in the nation's history, Shehzad said that the team hit an all-new low.

"I haven't seen Pakistan go this low in my life. Batting, bowling and fielding is a discussion for another day. But this is a new low in Pakistan cricket. It will be very tough for them to recover from this defeat. They haven't recovered from the defeat against Afghanistan until today," Shehzad said in a video shared on social media.

Shezad feels Pakistan cricket is heading into deep darkness, just like the men's hockey team. But, the blame for this situation goes more to the PCB than the players.

"I had said this before as well, Pakistan team is already heading towards darkness, so you cannot take short-term decisions. The situation is just like hockey. Even so, we never expected that Pakistan will lose to Bangladesh, but they have done that as well. Pakistan's players are not at fault. The cricket board is responsible.

"Players never force anyone to put them in the team. It's the board that keeps playing them and is not allowing domestic players to come in. If you don't have domestic players who can replace the existing lot, then what have you done so far?," he added, questioning the functioning of the PCB.

In his caption for the video, Shehzad said that a 'dirty joke' has been played, but it is still not clear whose 'throat' should the people of Pakistan grab.

"The historic downfall of the Pakistan team has begun. The nation has been lied to again and again and today, after the historic humiliating defeat by Bangladesh, the dirty joke has been played again. Whom should the nation ask for an answer from and whose throat should they grab? Who is responsible for all these situations?" Shehzad wrote in the Urdu caption of the video.

In another video, Shehzad directly targeted the PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

"When you lost to India in the T20 World Cup 2024, to keep people quiet, you said that you will do a surgery on Pakistan cricket. But you failed to do it. You lied to people just like others in the past. What did you think? That you would buy time? That after you beat Bangladesh in the Test series, people will go a little quiet and then you will implement your changes, but that did not happen," Shahzad said in his second video on Twitter.

"This is what happens if you don't make changes in time. You got scared and you did not make decisions. I was told that Mohsin Naqvi was a brave, resolute and shrewd man with extreme power when he became the PCB chief. It was being said that if anyone could change the PCB, it would be Naqvi. But we have not seen it yet, but whatever he has done so far, this much is clear that Mohsin Naqvi has absolutely no idea about cricket," he added.

Continuing his rant, the discarded batter said: "The people that have been running Pakistan cricket for the last 12-15 years, they are still calling the shots. It has culminated in Bangladesh beating Pakistan for the first time in a Test match. I have never seen this in my life."