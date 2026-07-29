The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) won't be extending the contracts of assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate and fielding coach T Dilip. Board secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the development to PTI on Tuesday. The BCCI will announce the name of a new fielding coach for the tour of Sri Lanka and, while Saikia said that there are "two or three names being discussed", former India women's team and India A support staff member Subhadeep Ghosh is tipped to take over from Dilip.

Ten Doeschate intended to leave as, when he was brought on board at Gautam Gambhir's insistence, he was promised the fielding coach's job but was given no specific role in the last two years, reported the news agency, adding, in Dilip's case, his extension for one year before the 2025 Test series in England was on the insistence of a senior superstar, but no one was happy with his performance. It would have been a miracle had he been given any further extension after the poor show during the recent white-ball tour of the UK.

Who Is Subhadeep Ghosh?

Subhadeep Ghosh is a former domestic player who was born in 1968 in Assam's Digboi. Playing as a middle-order right-handed batter and an off-spinner, he went on to represent the Assam state team and Railways.

Ghosh played 17 matches each in First-Class and List A cricket, scoring 316 and 307 runs, respectively. He made his debut in both formats in 1994-95. Ghosh played his last First-Class game in 2004 and ended his List A career the following year.

After the end of his career as a player, Ghosh entered the field of coaching and made a name for himself, having played key roles across several Indian national teams. He has been in the system for the last six to seven years, since the time of Rahul Dravid at the National Cricket Academy.

Ghosh served as the fielding coach for the Indian women's national team on the tour of Australia in 2021. He has also been associated with India A and the India U-19 squads, including their 2024 World Cup campaign in South Africa.

In the Indian Premier League, Ghosh had a successful campaign with the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014, the edition that saw the side win its second title. He followed it up with a stint as fielding coach of the Delhi Capitals.

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