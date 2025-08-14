Arjun Tendulkar, Mumbai Indians cricketer and son of India great Sachin Tendulkar, got engaged to Saaniya Chandok on Wednesday, sources told NDTV. Social media went on over-drive after the news of the young cricketer taking a major step in his personal life surfaced. However, no official statement has been released by Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok's families yet.

Who Is Saaniya Chandok?

According to a report in India Today, Saaniya is the granddaughter of promiment Mumbai entrepreneur Ravi Ghai. The Ghai family is famous for its services in hospitality and food industries. They are the associated with the InterContinental hotel and Brooklyn Creamery. The report also claimed Arjun and Saaniya got engaged privately, and hence only close friends and families from the two sides attended the ceremony.

Saaniya is reportedly associated with pet care industry, being the founder of Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, a premium pet grooming and retail brand based in Mumbai.

All about Arjun Tendulkar

Arjun is a left-arm pacer, who could also add valauble contributions with the bat. The bowler piles his trade for Goa in domestic cricket. In 17 First-Class games, he has picked 37 wickets while also scoring 532 runs.

Arjun has played 24 T20s, scalping 27 wickets and scoring 119 runs. He has featured in 18 one-dayers (List A), picking 25 wickets and scoring 102 runs.

The fast bowler has also played for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. He made his IPL debut in 2023, playing four matches in the season. He picked three wickets in it. In the next season, Arjun could play just one game and remained wicketless in it.

It is worth nothing that Arjun Tendulkar's first IPL wicket was Bhuvneshwar Kumar, which had come against SunRisers Hyderabad. He was retained by MI for the 2024 season while the following mega auction saw the franchise buy Arjun for a sum of INR 30 lakh.