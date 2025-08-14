Arjun Tendulkar, son of former India captain and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, got engaged to Saaniya Chandok in a private ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday. Since the news broke yesterday, the internet has been abuzz, with the fans eager to know more about Arjun's fiancee and her family background. Saaniya is reportedly associated with pet care industry, being the founder of Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, a premium pet grooming and retail brand based in Mumbai. For the unversed, Saaniya is the granddaughter of prominent business tycoon, Ravi Ghai. (Who Is Saaniya Chandok?)

Mr. Ghai is the head of the Graviss Group, a famous venture known for its services in hospitality and food industries. Mr. Ghai's family is also associated with the InterContinental hotel and Brooklyn Creamery.

Mr. Ghai graduated from the Cornell University's School of Hotel Administration, before returning to India in 1967. He soon took over the family business from his father, Iqbal Krishan (IK) Ghai.

Soon after, he launched Kwality Ice Cream, a brand that practically weaned India's fledgling nation on chocobars, mango duets and cassatas, as per Graviss Group website.

In addition to that, Mr. Ghai also brought the Baskin-Robbins franchise to the SAARC region. Currently, he serves as the Non-Executive Chairman of Graviss Hospitality Ltd and holds multiple directorships, including Kwality Read Estates Pvt Ltd and Perfect Livestock LLP.

Graviss Food Solutions Private Limited reported revenues of Rs 624 crore for FY23-24, reflecting 20% growth from the previous year.

Notably, Arjun is a left-arm pacer, who could also add valauble contributions with the bat. The bowler piles his trade for Goa in domestic cricket. In 17 First-Class games, he has picked 37 wickets while also scoring 532 runs.

Arjun has played 24 T20s, scalping 27 wickets and scoring 119 runs. He has featured in 18 one-dayers (List A), picking 25 wickets and scoring 102 runs.