As the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released the list of players who registered for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction, emerged the name of a 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi from Bihar. Suryavanshi, who recently earned a spot in the India Under-19 India squad for the upcoming 2024 Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Under-19 Asia Cup, set to take place in the UAE, made headlines for becoming the youngest player in the league's history to register himself for the auction.

Whether the teenager attracts any bids in the mega auction or not, only is yet to be seen, but he has already become a part of the T20 league's history.

The 2011-born started to show his cricketing talent at the tender age of 4. Vaibhav's father Sanjeev noticed his passion and decided to build a small playing area for him in the backyard of the house.

At the age of 9, Vaibhav's father enrolled him in a cricket academy in the nearby town of Samastipur. It didn't take long for people around him to notice that Vaibhav was well ahead of his age in terms of cricketing talent.

"After practising for two-and-a-half years there, I gave Under-16 trials for the Vijay Merchant Trophy," Vaibhav said in a chat with the Times of India. "I was on standby due to my age. By God's grace, I started coaching under Manish Ojha sir, a former Ranji player. He has taught me a lot and whatever I am today, it is because of him."

Vaibhav was only 12 years old when he played in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy for Bihar, scoring around 400 runs in just five matches. It didn't take him long to rise through the ranks in Bahar Cricket, making heads turn wherever he went.

Vaibhav, who debuted for Bihar at the tender age of 12, has quickly made a name for himself in the cricketing world. His recent achievement, a blistering 58-ball century against the Australian U-19 team in a four-day game in Chennai, solidified his position as a rising star.

Vaibhav wa a part of the India B U-19 team for an Under-19 quadrangular series in Mulapadu, Andhra Pradesh in November 2023.

He also featured in the India A squad against Bangladesh and England U-19 teams in a tournament that served as a platform for selectors to pick the Indian team for the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024.

Vaibhav made his first-class debut in Bihar's Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Elite Group B clash against Mumbai in Patna in January this year.

At 12 years and 284 days, he became the youngest Indian to make a first-class debut since 1986 and the second-youngest to ever feature in a Ranji Trophy game for Bihar.

In September this year, Vaibhav played for India U-19 debut in a youth Test match against Australia in Chennai. He hit an impressive 62-ball 104 before getting run out.

The young talent's consistent performance and dedication have now secured him a place in the India U-19 squad. An IPL selection might not be too far away either.

With ANI Inputs