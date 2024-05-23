Rinku Singh was one of the most notable misses in Indian criket squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup. The middle-order batter has been one of the best T20I talents to have emerged in the last two years. In 15 T20Is, he has scored 356 runs at an average of 89. His strike-rate is 176.24. However, the IPL 2024 has not been kind to the batter. He has scored 168 in 13 games at an average of 18.67. His strike-rate is 148.67.

In the first part of the IPL 2024, Rinku did not get much game-time. When he got, he could not make it count. Former England captain Michael Vaughan said that Rinku could not 'maximise' his chances.

"He's had opportunities and he came quite early on some occasions, but couldn't maximise that chance,” Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

"He's a terrific player who can strike the ball. His level is so high now, because we expect. In T20s, you got to take so many risks, that every now and then, you have a run of games where it doesn't quite go your way.

"You are talking about trying to hit it out of the ground on a regular basis, and every now and then you can get caught. As long as his mindset is purely to be aggressive - he's a better player that way - he will be absolutely fine."

Vaughan further said that the this lean phase for Rinku will not last long.

"I have seen him in the last few years, where he will just explode. He averages 80 for India because he stays not out at the end, he's a quality player. He's not a flash in the pan, I don't think in two years, we are gonna be like 'Where's Rinku Singh gone! He's disappeared. He's not the player we thought he was',” said Vaughan.

"He just having one of those periods. The top order works, whereas in the previous year, it wasn't working and he was getting to bat earlier on a regular basis. He could knock around for a while and then explode. He's had some opportunities but primarily came further down at the backend. In t20 cricket, you may get out while trying to be aggressive."