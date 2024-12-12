Ahead of the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh highlighted the importance of taking on pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. Marsh noted that merely "seeing off" the "best bowler in the world" could lead to losing one's wicket, emphasising the need to adapt to the situation and apply pressure with attacking batting when required. The third Test of the series is set to begin on December 14 at the Brisbane Cricket Ground.

Following a resounding 295-run defeat to the visitors at Perth's Optus Stadium--where standout performances from Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Yashasvi Jaiswal were on display--the hosts bounced back strongly. Exceptional bowling efforts from Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, combined with a counter-attacking century from Travis Head, secured Australia a dominant 10-wicket win as they chased a modest target of 19 runs.

With the series now level at 1-1, the next encounter takes place at "The Gabba," a venue where an inexperienced Indian side handed Australia their first Test loss in over 32 years during the 2020-21 tour.

Marsh, who has scored 62 runs in two Tests and three innings so far, with a best of 47, is the only player in Australia's top seven yet to be dismissed by Bumrah in the series. Speaking about facing the top-ranked Test pacer, Marsh said during a pre-match press conference, "He is coming. When you have the best bowler in the world, if you are just trying to see him off, he is going to have one with your name on it. It is about applying pressure with your own method and taking the challenge on."

"Everyone has their own plans, and we all bat differently, so it is about the situation in the game. Sometimes you have to get through a spell, and sometimes it is time to attack. We have players in our batting line-up who play differently," he added.

"Getting through in your own way and moving the game forward is really important when you are facing one of the best attacks in the world," Marsh concluded.

Regarding his bowling workload, Marsh stated that his body feels good and that he is prepared to bowl as much as captain Pat Cummins requires. After bowling 17 overs and taking three wickets at Perth, Marsh came into the second Test at the Adelaide Oval slightly sore and managed only four overs in the first innings, conceding 26 runs without a wicket.

Marsh explained that the plan leading up to the series was to manage his bowling workload, with guidance from skipper Cummins, medical staff, and head coach Andrew McDonald. While he was expected to bowl during the Sheffield Shield, recurring back issues, which have troubled him since the white-ball tour to the UK in September, delayed those plans.

During the England series, Marsh bowled only once, during an ODI at Lord's--his first outing with the ball since suffering a hamstring injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL) in April while playing for the Delhi Capitals.

"We had a really clear plan before the series started. I did not bowl as much as I would have liked in the lead-up, but our medical staff, Ronnie (coach Andrew McDonald), and Patty were really clear on my preparation, and I trusted that. I have not had to bowl much so far, but my body is feeling really good. Right now, it feels as good as it has felt," Marsh said.

Asked if he was limiting his overs, he responded, "Not in my mind, no. I will try to be ready to bowl as much as Patty needs me. Our all-rounders have not bowled much in Australia over the past few years, but I am really thankful to the medical staff, Ronnie, and Patty for giving me the space between the first and second Tests to get right for the game."

On the potential return of pacer Josh Hazlewood for the third Test after recovering from a side strain, Marsh said, "The great thing about Josh is that he's a very level-headed character. He will do everything he can to be fit for the game, and then it is up to the leadership group and selectors to make the final decision."

