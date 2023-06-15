Virat Kohli is regarded as one of the most lethal batters of the current times. Making his international debut in 2008, Kohli has time and again showed his mettle with his blistering knocks and brilliant shot selection. Apart from his heroics with the bat, the 34-year-old cricketer is also one of the fittest athletes in the world. On many occasions, he has been seen flaunting his strict workout regime and disciplined diet, which has resulted in him being so fit. However, a brilliant example of his fitness can be seen during, where he ran for four runs.

A video was shared by a fan on social media, showing the 2017-Test match between India and Sri Lanka. The video showed how Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara ran for four runs and shared a sweet smile after grabbing the maximum singles on a delivery.

It was a spectacular sight for every fan as Kohli was flawless while running between the wickets and comfortably stole four runs. On the other hand, Pujara struggled a bit but managed to keep the pace while running with Kohli.

Talking about the match, it was the second Test of the three-match series between the two teams. India posted a whopping total of 610/6d with Kohli smashing 213 and Pujara and Murli Vijay scoring 143 and 128 runs respectively. Later, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 166 and India won the match by an innings and 239 runs.

India won the three-match series 1-0 as the first and the third match ended in a draw.

Talking about the current scenario, Team India recently lost the World Test Championship final against Australia by 209 runs at The Oval. Kohli failed to leave a mark as he could manage to get scores like 14 and 49.

Advertisement

The Rohit Sharma-led side is now gearing up for their next assignment, which is the West Indies tour, where both the teams will be squaring off against each other in an all-format series, starting from July 12.