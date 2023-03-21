Former Pakistan skipper Mohammad Hafeez feels that India are a tough side to beat in a bilateral series, but when it comes to big ICC tournaments, the team fails to perform. It is worth noting that India have not won any major ICC trophy since the 2013 Champions Trophy. They reached the final of the T20 World Cup in 2014 where they lost to Sri Lanka. In the 2015 semi-final of ODI World Cup, they lost to Australia. India faced another semi-final defeat, this time in the 2016 T20 World Cup at the hands of West Indies. After that, the side also lost the Champions Trophy final to Pakistan in 2017, before being beaten by New Zealand in the semi-final of the ODI World Cup in 2019.

India also entered the final of World Test Championship 2019-21 where they lost to New Zealand, while England outplayed them in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final.

"Talking about the last 10-12 years, whichever country they (India) go to play in, they are the favourites. No one can beat India in a bilateral series. So far, I think their success rate has been very high but when it comes to ICC events, they fail to perform," said Hafeez on Sports Tak.

"You cannot compare playing domestic cricket with international cricket. In the same manner, you cannot compare the pressure in playing a bilateral series with knockouts of an ICC events. We have seen in the recent past that India hasn't been able to handle the pressure. They lost crunch matches, semifinal and even couldn't qualify.

"They lost the 2017 Champions Trophy final. I believe it's a pinching point for India to prove again by performing well in an ICC event.," he added.

Sponsored by Vuukle

The 2023 ODI World Cup will be played in India and the hosts would eye to end their ICC trophy drought which is there for almost 12 years now.