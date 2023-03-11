Undoubtedly one of the finest batters the world has ever seen, Virat Kohli has had quite a journey as a cricketer. From being a chubby cricketer during his early days into the Indian team to becoming a 'gluten-free' player who revolutionised the way cricket is being played in the country. While Kohli has gone through many defining moments in his career, according to him, the 'life-changing' moment was when he met Bollywood actress Anushka sharma, who went on to become his wife.

In the latest episode of RCB Podcast, Kohli looked back at some major events in his life. Recalling how things took a turn after his father's demise, Kohli said that his outlook towards things changed but not his life.

"When my father passed away, that was more like, my outlook towards things changed, but my life didn't change as such. Life around was same as before. The incident gave me a lot of resilience, a lot of focus on what I want to do in life, and a lot of motivation to realise my dream, but it wasn't life-changing. I was still playing cricket, I was still doing what I had to do, and the environment was quite similar", he said.

Speaking of the 'life-changing' moment, Kohli said that he saw life in a different manner altogether after meeting Anushka.

"I would say a life-changing moment would be when I met Anushka, because I saw a different side of life. It wasn't similar to my environment; it was a different perspective, a different point of view, so that's what is life-changing. Because when you fall in love, you start processing those changes within you as well, because you have to move together. So, to do that, you have to open yourself up; you need to accept a lot of things, and that for me was life-changing," the former India and RCB skipper explained.

Featured Video Of The Day

Azhar, Yuvraj Turn Up For Sania's Swansong Exhibition Match