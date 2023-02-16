One of the finest cricketers of his generation, Shoaib Akhtar is all set to launch his own TV show in Pakistan, having announced on Twitter that the first episode will be aired on February 17 (Friday). A few videos from the show, however, have already hit the internet and one of them is going viral. In a video from the show, Shoaib Akhtar asked a guest about the year in which Pakistan won the 1992 Cricket World Cup. Hilariously, the guest failed to answer that question.

"In which year did Pakistan win the 1992 World Cup?", Shoaib asked in the video that has been shared on social media. The guest looked clueless and tried to seek help from the second guest, who whispered in her year '1992.

The guest asked Akhtar to repeat his question. However, this time, the Rawalpindi Express changed the question and asked "In which year did Pakistan win the 2009 World Cup."

The guest's answer was "1992". Here's the video:

For the record, Pakistan won the ODI World Cup in 1992 and lifted the ICC World T20 title in 2009.

The woman who was asked these questions is a famous model in Pakistan, named Nida Yasir. Seeing the sort of response from Yasir to an incredibly easy question, a lot of fans on social media couldn't believe that the model would actually get the answer wrong.

Akhtar has been featured in a number of videos on his YouTube channel where he would often critique Pakistan and other teams' performances. Being the sort of person who doesn't like to mince his words, fans are expecting Akhtar's show to be an instant hit as well.

