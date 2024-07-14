Team India physio Kamlesh Jain shared a heartwarming tribute to former captain Rahul Dravid, whose tenure as head coach of the team came to an end after the T20 World Cup. Dravid bids adieu on a high as India, led by Rohit Sharma, lifted the T20 World Cup trophy in Barbados. The T20 World Cup final was also the last game in the format for India captain Rohit Sharma, with the veteran announcing his retirement alongside Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja.

As the tributes continue to pour in for Dravid and Rohit, the India team's physio Kamlesh Jain also shared a heartfelt post for the star duo, thanking them for their positive influence on each and every individual.

"As I stand Sandwiched between two of the most selfless individuals one could hope to work with. I want to pen down that their cricketing achievements-runs, catches, wickets, stumpings, leadership abilities, and skill sets-are impressive, but what truly sets them apart is their respect for everyone's opinions and their ability to make each person feel valued," Jain wrote on his Instagram profile.

"Team" is at the heart of every conversation and meeting that they are involved with. These individuals have hearts of gold and a mind of wisdom and spent countless memorable hours discussing how to continually improve our team. Even after significant victories, their focus remains on what we could have done better," he added.

Dravid won hearts when he decided to forego half of the Rs 5 crore prize money which he was supposed to get from the pool of Rs 125 crore that the team received from BCCI for winning the T20 World Cup 2024 title.

From the total prize money of Rs 125 crore given to the team, Dravid was supposed to get Rs 5 crore while other coaches were going to get Rs 2.5 crore each.

While Dravid was lauded by fans for his gesture, a report in Dainik Bhaskar revealed that it was actually India captain Rohit Sharma who first offered to forego his prize money to make sure all the support staff were rewarded well.