It's been nearly a decade since Team India last won an ICC event. Since MS Dhoni led the team to a Champions Trophy triumph in 2013, the side has lost four ICC finals, and have bowed out in the semi-finals on as many occasions. While Virat Kohli managed to take the team to new heights in Test cricket, the star batter failed to guide the team to an ICC triumph, since taking over the reigns from Dhoni. The same has been the case under current skipper Rohit Sharma, under whom the team crashed out in the semi-finals during the T20 World Cup last year. Earlier this month, India also lost the World Test Championship (WTC) final to Australia.

Despite the success in bilateral events, the search for the elusive ICC trophy goes on. In reality, India have not been able to find a leader like Dhoni, who is the only Indian captain to win all three white-ball ICC tournaments.

Amid the dialogue regarding Rohit's future as captain, former India selector Bhupinder Singh Sr has revealed the reason behind BCCI's decision to appoint Dhoni as skipper.

"Apart from being an automatic choice in the team, you look at the player's cricketing acumen, body language, ability to lead from the front and man management skills. We saw Dhoni's approach to the game, body language, how he spoke to others; we got a positive feedback," Singh told Hindustan Times in an interview.

Team India will tour West Indies next month to play two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is. While Rohit is expected to lead the team during the tour, it is not known whether the selector's will persist with him for too long.

