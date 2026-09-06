The current meltdown in the Pakistan cricket team has taken a new turn. A report in the Pakistan media has claimed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken its cricketers' phones into "custody" during the three-Test series in England. A video report by 365 News claimed that the PCB is conducting an "investigation" and that more details will come out soon. The report did not mention what was being investigated. A section of social media speculated whether the phone confiscation had anything to do with anti-corruption measures.

The alleged incident is the latest in a series of controversial steps taken during the England vs Pakistan Test series. After Pakistan lost the first two Tests, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday decided to send seven members of its touring Test squad home and replace them with a fresh set of players ahead of the third and final match against England. Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamir Jamal, Muhammad Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad have all been released from the squad, the PCB announced.

The Board also released head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul, replacing them with Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke, respectively.

The third and final Test is scheduled to begin on September 9.

The seven replacements are Saim Ayub, Abdullah Fazal, Arafat Minhas, Saad Baig, Muhammad Randhawa, Razaullah and Muhammad Imran Jnr.

Of the seven, five have played international cricket, while two, Muhammad Randhawa and Razaullah, are yet to represent Pakistan at any level.

Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal have played eight and two Tests, respectively, while left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Arafat Minhas has represented Pakistan in three ODIs and four T20Is.

The other four players include left-arm fast bowler Muhammad Imran Jnr, wicketkeeper-batter Saad Baig, who was the Player of the Tournament in the 2025-26 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, and right-arm pace-bowling all-rounders Muhammad Imran, also known as Imran Randhawa, and Razaullah.

With PTI inputs

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