The ICC World Test Championship final is just days away, with India taking on Australia in the deciding contest at the Oval in London. India, who lost the final of the previous edition to New Zealand two years ago, would be keen to go the distance this time around, against the Australian side that finished top of the WTC points table. While cricketing action across 5 days should be enough to decide the name of the winner, there are chances that the match could end in a draw if both sides cancel out each other from June 07 to June 11.

In case of a possible rain interruption, the ICC has kept a sixth reserve day in place for the WTC final. But, the match could still end in a draw. What happens in such a case?

If the ICC WTC final ends in a draw, the trophy would be shared by both India and Australia, with the two nations being joint-winners. Even in a case where the match ends in a tie, the trophy will be shared.

In other events, the prospect of boundary count, Super Over and even league standings can be used to determine a winner in case of stalemates. But, there would be no such measure in the WTC final.

Reserve Day in WTC Final

The Reserve Day only comes into the picture in case rain plays spoilsport in the match and time is lost due to extreme weather conditions. To make up for the lost time, the Reserve Day can then be used in order to find out a winner.

But, if no rain takes place and the match remains deadlocked in 5 days, the Reserve Day would not kick-in. For the extra day to be added, rain has to play some sort of role in the match, be it for the entire day or a few hours.