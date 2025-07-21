The cancellation of India vs Pakistan match in the World Championship of legends has added many complexities to the format of the tournament. India were to start their journey in WCL 2025 with their opening match against Pakistan on Sunday but players like Shikhar Dhawan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, etc. refuse to play against the neighbouring country over political tensions, forcing the organisers to cancel the match. However, the two teams can play each other again in the semi-finals, if they both qualify.

The organisers already need to be prepared for such a situation, with a potential final between India and Pakistan also a likely outcome, if they both qualify for the semi-finals and win their respective penultimate matches.

When Pakistan Champions owner Kamil Khan was asked about the tournament's immediate future from here on, he sai that the WCL will continue as per the fixture decided, with no changes ahead. He further said that WCL might need to step in if the two teams face each other again in the knockouts.

"All the remaining matches are taking place. The tournament is going on as per schedule, and there are no changes. As for the semifinals and final, we're currently saying that if we make it to the semifinals, there will be four teams, and we will avoid matches between the two teams," he said.

Kamil also confirmed that the 2 points for the match will be awarded to Pakistan as it was the Indian team that withdrew from the contest.

"If we reach the final, then the decisions regarding that will be made then. And as for this match, the two points will be awarded to us, and we deserve those points as per the rules," he added.