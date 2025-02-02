After winning the T20 World Cup in June last year, India are preparing for another global tournament, the Champions Trophy later this month. Skipper Rohit Sharma said it was all about keeping focus on the challenge and delivering at the right time. "The ICC Trophy, as we know, comes every year now. So, there's no time for you to take the foot off the pedal. You always want to be ready for that challenge. We recently finished the T20 World Cup, which was superb for us. Now, we look forward to another one," Rohit Sharma said on Saturday.

"Everyone's getting prepared in their own fashion. A lot of the guys are playing domestic cricket, a lot of guys are playing international cricket as well. So, yeah, when the time comes, it's all about just getting your mind right and focusing on what lies ahead."

The 'Hitman' also did not want to think too much about India's match against Pakistan, terming it as just another game.

"I think in the past two or three years, I've spoken a lot about that game. It's just a game for us. We will try and do what is required for any cricket team to do on that particular day. We just want to show up there and show up well."

India's T20 International skipper Suryakumar Yadav said the team's aggressive approach in the format is the result of a “collective” decision by the management and the players.

"It's a collective effort. We've decided that we want to play a brand of cricket going forward, irrespective of what position we are in. In T20s, by the time you blink your eyes, the game is over. But everyone needs to have their own plan. But we have to be on the same page.”

Suryakumar, who is currently going through a lean patch, hoped to get some runs under his belt.

Advertisement

“If you want to do something special, change the way how T20 cricket is played. I'm saying that again and again that these guys have made my job a lot easier. I'm hoping to get some runs as well.”

The Mumbaikar also recalled the brilliant catch he took in the T20 World Cup final to dismiss South Africa's David Miller in the last over.

“As soon as the ball went in the air, I was like, let me try and at least push the ball inside the boundary rope. But to be in that moment, in that 15-20 second moment, I think that has completely changed my life. And it is actually one of the greatest moments of my life.”