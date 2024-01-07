A video of a batter's practice is going viral on social media. In the clip, the right-handed batter could be seen playing in the nets. The bowler bowls a fuller delivery down the leg stump and the batter plays a flick shot on it towards the fine leg region where a water tank was placed. The ball hit the bottom part of the plastic tank so hard that it bursted and the pitch was submerged within seconds. The batter was also taken aback with the result of the shot.

Watch it here:

Play stopped due to wet pitch, extremely wet pitch. pic.twitter.com/gQoimLEKP9 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) January 6, 2024

"Flash flooding of the pitch," wrote a user. "Need of hair dryers," wrote another user.

Talking about international cricket, David Warner went out the way he began with a rumbustious innings to guide Australia to an eight-wicket victory and 3-0 Test series sweep over Pakistan in Sydney on Saturday.

Playing in his 112th and final Test, Warner was dismissed for 57 -- just 11 runs from finishing off the job -- and left the Sydney Cricket Ground arena before an adoring home crowd.

Marnus Labuschagne with his 19th Test half-century on 62 and Steve Smith on four were there at the end as the Australians eased to the 130-run target for the loss of just two wickets.

It was something of an anti-climax when Warner, known as "The Bull", was out -- losing a review for lbw to spinner Sajid Khan.

Warner was congratulated by the Pakistan players, who had given him a guard of honour as he came out for his final innings, before he waved his bat acknowledging the cheering crowd as he left the SCG for the last time.

It was a typically aggressive innings from Warner coming off 75 balls with seven fours, replete with crashing drives and audacious reverse sweeps.

Warner scored 8,786 Test runs at an average of 44.59, with 26 centuries.

(With AFP Inputs)