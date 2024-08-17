Story ProgressBack to home
West Indies vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score Updates
WI vs SA 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: South Africa are in the driving seat in the ongoing match against West Indies.
WI vs SA 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates© AFP
WI vs SA 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: Half-centuries by Aiden Markram at the top of the innings and Kyle Verreynne at the end of the day put South Africa in charge of the second Test against the West Indies on Friday. At stumps on the second day, the Proteas were 223 for five in their second innings, for an overall lead of 239 runs. Having dismissed the home side for 144 in the morning session to earn a nominal 16-run first innings lead, the Proteas go into day three looking to Verreynne and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder to further extend a sixth-wicket partnership that has already realised 84 runs. (Live Scorecard)
2nd Test, Sir Vivian Richards Trophy, 2024, Aug 15, 2024
Day 2 | Stumps
WI
144
SA
160&223/5 (70.0)
Guyana National Stadium, Guyana
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.19
Batsman
Kyle Verreynne
50* (71)
Wiaan Mulder
34 (66)
Bowler
Gudakesh Motie
61/2 (22)
Kavem Hodge
9/0 (1)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest India tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 Updates, check out Paris Olympics 2024 News, Schedule, Results and Medals Tally at NDTV Sports. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
WI vs SA 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Updates
It’s down to who can hang in there, play the basics right and apply themselves with resilience. So, in whose favour is this game tilted toward? Well, cricket pundits may say towards the Proteas as they have taken a healthy lead already. But you never know what’s on the cards in the game of cricket. Another engrossing day of cricket in the whites is up next shortly, folks! Stick around as the first ball of Day 3 will be bowled at 7.30 pm IST (1400 GMT).
The weather’s perfect for the rest of the match days, so there’s still plenty of time left - three remaining days to be precise. It’s quite inevitable that we will have the result. The players have had their patience tested, and we’ve seen the ball just miss and flirt the edges repeatedly. With the second new ball just 10 overs away, it would be engaging to see how the pacers operate with the new cherry with the movement diminishing as compared to the previous days. Also, we might see an early introduction of the tweakers as well.
These frequent swings and momentum shifts have resulted in a gripping contest as we approach Day 3, with South Africa holding an advantage and their lead now standing at 239 runs. The Proteas will likely aim to add at least another 100 runs or more to feel the job done and truly comfortable in their position. Meanwhile, the West Indies will be banking on their pace trio of Holder, Joseph, and Seales to make early breakthroughs. With Motie already finding purchase due to the wear and tear, and the pitch getting deteriorated with the progress, eyes will be on how Verreynne and Mulder navigate the initial phase of play. They will aim to go unblemished while the hosts are in desperate search of wickets. What happens in the first hour or so will highly influence the direction of the game ahead.
The contest took another dramatic turn as the West Indies triggered a sudden collapse through a collective bowling effort. Four quick wickets fell just in the span of 19 runs, evening out the match and catapulting the hosts into a decent position. However, just as things were looking up for the Windies, an unbroken 84-run stand between Verreynne and Wiaan Mulder has shifted the balance once again, putting South Africa back in control. West Indies were fairly sloppy in the field and could’ve extracted a couple of more wickets had they grabbed those regulation catches. As a result, capitalising on those reprieves, South Africa managed to score 112 runs in the final session of the previous day.
Let’s briefly recap what transpired on Day 2. The West Indies found valiant resistance from Jason Holder and Shamar Joseph, but with the bat, they forged a crucial last-wicket partnership that helped to reduce the deficit significantly. The momentum then swiftly swung to South Africa as Markram and de Zorzi's brisk opening stand put the visitors in command. Markram, overcoming a lean patch, redeemed himself with a half-century. As the day progressed, the pitch became more conducive for batting, with diminished ball movement, but Gudakesh Motie's spin kept batters cautious, extracting good grip and turn.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Day 3 of this crucial 2nd Test match between West Indies and South Africa at Providence Stadium in Guyana, which also serves as the series decider. While Day 3 is typically seen as the 'moving day' in Test cricket, with the pitch evening out and demanding application and endurance from players, this match has progressed briskly. It has tilted back and forth several times, making it a sheer engaging and entertaining contest.
... DAY 3, SESSION 1 ...
At the end of it all though, South Africa still have five wickets in hand and have stretched the second-innings lead to a solid 239 runs. Day 3 is generally known as the moving day in Test cricket and it surely will be make or break for either side. West Indies will need to be at their best in the field right from the off otherwise, they could be staring at a big target to chase down in the fourth innings. Day 3 will begin on Saturday at 7.30 pm IST (2 pm GMT) but you can join us a lot sooner for the build-up as well. Cheers!
Jason Holder is down for a quick chat, reflecting on the day's play. Holder says that it was important to build partnerships and appreciated Shamar Joseph's knock with the bat. Adds that it is a different challenge for him to bat at number 6. Mentions that they focussed on bowling disciplined lines and lengths. Feels that the right execution is very important and momentum plays a huge factor in Test cricket.
Kyle Verreynne and Wiaan Mulder came to the crease with the game hanging in the balance and if either of them fell early, South Africa could have lost all the advantage. However, the pair remained resolute and Verreynne played a few authoritative shots every now and then with Mulder mustering up runs at the other end as well. They finished the day with a few big shots and put on an unbeaten stand of 84 runs, the highest of this whole series so far.
West Indies found a second wind with the ball and South Africa's 120/1 became 139/5 in the blink of an eye. This was thanks to a combined effort from Gudakesh Motie and Jayden Seales. Motie bowled a prolonged spell and picked up 2 wickets whereas Seales got 3 wickets. However, the momentum shifted again in the final session and the Proteas batters were able to strike back.
South Africa got off to a sensational start in their second innings with the new ball not doing much in the air or off the deck this time around. The openers put on 79 runs before de Zorzi fell and then Tristan Stubbs provided ample support to Aiden Markram as the latter brought up a fine fifty. Once Markram fell though, it was a different ball game.
Day 2 began with West Indies 7 down and desperately looking to keep the first innings deficit down to a minimum but they were 9 down in a jiffy. It was a quickfire final wicket stand worth 40 runs between Jason Holder and Shamar Joseph that kept the deficit down to 16 runs.
STUMPS, DAY 2! 25 overs, 112 runs and 4 wickets in that session. End of a fascinating day's play but at the end of Day 2 of the 2nd Test, South Africa will be the happier of the two sides heading into Day 3 as they lead by 239 runs and the hosts, West Indies have some work to do.
Too full and right on middle. Wiaan Mulder ends the day with a defensive shot. That will be STUMPS ON DAY 2!
SIX! BANG! POOR BALL! Short and outside off. Wiaan Mulder swivels and muscles it over deep mid-wicket. The ball lands in the stands for another biggie off his bat. That is excellent batting.
Tossed up outside off. Wiaan Mulder gets to his back foot and punches it to mid off.
Floated full down the leg side. Wiaan Mulder paddles it to fine leg for a brace.
Fifty for Kyle Verreynne! Kavem Hodge tosses it up and keeps it on off. Kyle drives it to long off for a single to reach his milestone. His third in Test cricket.
Full and outside off. Kyle Verreynne blocks it out towards point.