West Indies vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Live Score Updates
West Indies vs South Africa 2nd Test, Live Updates: West Indies will be taking on South Africa in the second Test of the two-match series on Thursday in Guyana.
West Indies vs South Africa 2nd Test, Live Updates: West Indies will be taking on South Africa in the second Test of the two-match series on Thursday in Guyana. Earlier on Sunday, the first match of the series ended in a draw after rain played a spoilsport. Alick Athanaze missed out on a maiden Test century but played the key role in ensuring the safety of a draw for the West Indies. Set the unlikely victory target of 298 after the Proteas declared their second innings at 173 for three just before lunch, Atahanze's determined 92 and a fifth-wicket partnership of 65 with Jason Holder (31 not out) guided the hosts from the discomfort of 127 for four just after tea to 201 for five at the end of play. (Live Scorecard)
2nd Test, Sir Vivian Richards Trophy, 2024, Aug 15, 2024
Day 1 | Lunch
WI
SA
64/4 (26.0)
Guyana National Stadium, Guyana
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.46
Batsman
David Bedingham
16* (41)
Kyle Verreynne
4 (8)
Bowler
Jason Holder
21/1 (8)
Jomel Warrican
8/0 (5)
Right then, West Indies would be mighty pleased with their bowling efforts and would like to reflect those in the coming two sessions of Day 1. However, the second session is considered as the best time to bat in Test cricket and South Africa would need to build a strong healthy partnership to ensure that the game doesn't slip too far away. With David Bedingham trying to weather the storm, he needs good support from the other end. Stick around as the post-Lunch session is up next shortly. Play resumes at 10.10 pm IST (16.40 GMT).
South Africa found themselves in an early spot of bother as their top order including de Zorzi, Markram and Bavuma were blown away in a flash. However, Tristan Stubbs, though crawled, displayed a nice temperament and negotiated the dual swing and bounce watchfully for most of the part. David Bedingham provided good support and has navigated with caution until now. Just when the partnership was blossoming well in resilience, Tristan Stubbs lost his wicket minutes before the end of the session compelling South Africa to build up once again.
Jayden Seales provided that early breakthrough for the West Indies and opened the game right on. But, it was the local boy, Shamar Joseph who ran a riot through and dismantled the batters with a couple of wickets to his name. He bowled a pulsating spell with a searing pace and didn't let the South African batters get off pressure. The others too, kept the batters in check with their tight lines and lengths with Jason Holder eventually getting one to his name as well.
The first session has highlighted the typical challenges of day one in Test cricket. The ball's movement off the seam in both directions has made batting difficult, requiring constant adjustment from the batters. While four wickets have fallen, it's the numerous plays and misses that truly indicate that the bowlers have found a consistent line and length. South Africa would have lost a couple of more wickets had those catches been not grassed. But overall, the West Indian bowling was well-disciplined almost for the whole session.
DAY 1, LUNCH - SESSION SUMMARY - 26 overs, 64 runs, 4 wickets. Well, that brings us to the end of an engaging first session of play and the hosts would be mighty pleased with their bowling efforts. Undoubtedly, this session goes in the favor of the hosts. They have managed to pick four big wickets and have asked all the tough questions to the Proteas top order. The ball has swung back and forth off the surface and also stayed variable on the bounce.
Fuller on off. Kyle Verreynne watchfully blocks it out. That will be Lunch on Day 1!
Tossed up fuller on middle. David Bedingham pushes it towards right of mid on for another single.
Fuller on off. David Bedingham lunges and blocks it down.
Short of a length just outside of. Kyle Verreynne pokes it towards point for a single.
Fuller on off. Kyle Verreynne pushes it towards mid off.
Fuller on middle. Kyle Verreynne sweeps it towards deep square leg for a couple.
Chance of a runout, but the throw was no way near the stump! On a length on the stumps. Kyle Verreynne pushes it towards the left of the mid on fielder. Brathwaite picks up and has a shy but it is wide away from the stumps at the bowler's end.
Good-length delivery on off and middle. David Bedingham punches it from the right of the bowler towards long on for one.
Fullish and on middle, angling in. David Bedingham defends it solidly.
Full-length delivery just outside off and shapes it away from the batter. David Bedingham prods halfways and tires to play it inside the line but gets beaten with a thin edge.
Fuller now, just outside off. David Bedingham punches it towards mid off.
On a length outside off. David Bedingham leaves it alone for the keeper to collect it.
Fuller and just outside off. Kyle Verreynne blocks it out.
On a length on off. Kyle Verreynne plants his front foot and defends it well.
Pitches it fuller on middle and leg. David Bedingham stabs it towards mid on and gets a quick single this time.