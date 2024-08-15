West Indies vs South Africa 2nd Test, Live Updates: West Indies will be taking on South Africa in the second Test of the two-match series on Thursday in Guyana. Earlier on Sunday, the first match of the series ended in a draw after rain played a spoilsport. Alick Athanaze missed out on a maiden Test century but played the key role in ensuring the safety of a draw for the West Indies. Set the unlikely victory target of 298 after the Proteas declared their second innings at 173 for three just before lunch, Atahanze's determined 92 and a fifth-wicket partnership of 65 with Jason Holder (31 not out) guided the hosts from the discomfort of 127 for four just after tea to 201 for five at the end of play. (Live Scorecard)