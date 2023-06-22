Story ProgressBack to home
West Indies vs Nepal ICC World Cup Qualifier: Live Cricket Score And Updates
West Indies vs Nepal ICC World Cup Qualifier LIVE: West Indies look to continue rampant run in qualifiers.
West Indies won their first qualifier match comprehenseively© Twitter
West Indies vs Nepal, ICC World Cup Qualifier LIVE:After a comprehensive victory against the United States of America in their first match, West Indies take on Nepal hoping to continue their rampant run in the Group A of the ICC World Cup 2023 qualifying campaign. Nepal, after suffering an 8-wicket defeat against Zimbabwe in their opening fixture, bounced back against the USA to remain alive in the qualification race. The Asian side needs to avoid defeat against the men from the Caribbean, else, their chances of qualification into the next round could be in jeopardy. (LIVE Scorecard)
Here are the Live score and updates from the ICC World Cup 2023 qualifier match between West Indies and Nepal from Harare:
Rohit Paudel says they will bowl first looking at the wicket. Reckons there will be help for the seamers and they need to execute their plans. Shares this is a great chance to compete against West Indies.
Shai Hope says they would have bowled first. Feels it is a different surface so they will asses and go accordingly. Informs they are playing the same team. Shares the intent is to score and put on a big total.
West Indies (Playing XI) - Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (C/WK), Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph.
Nepal (Playing XI) - Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (C), Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi.
Toss - Nepal have won the toss and will BOWL first.
Hello and welcome to yet another match in the World Cup Qualifiers where West Indies will take on Nepal. The Windies are one of the favorites to go through the rounds and they started well to win their first game. They are one of the most dangerous sides who have a long batting tail and have enough resources with the ball. West Indies will face Nepal who opened their account after their victory against USA. They are looking like a strong team as well but need to come up with something extraordinary to bear this Windies team. Who do you think will win? Toss coming up...
We are headed towards an exciting period in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers as the race for the Super Sixes heats up and we focus our attention on match 9 for a Group A encounter between West Indies and Nepal at the Harare Sports Club. The Windies have played one game so far against the USA which they won by 39 runs and will be eager to make it two wins in a row when they take on a less-fancied opponent in this fixture. They did not start well in their opening tie as both their openers Brandon King and Kyle Mayers failed to make an impact and were dismissed early. However, half-centuries from Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shai Hope, and Jason Holder along with a quickfire 43 from Nicholas Pooran helped them reach close to the 300-run mark. They have one of the most formidable batting line-ups in the competition and most bowling sides will be aware of the threat that they possess. The opponents did give them a fight but Kyle Mayers and Alzarri Joseph picked up two wickets each with Roston Chase and Jason Holder chipping in with one each. Akeal Hosein and Keemo Paul were really economical but had no wicket to show for their efforts. Nepal lost their opening game against Zimbabwe despite an outstanding batting effort where their top four comprising Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, and skipper Rohit Paudel made some substantial contributions to their cause. A collapse towards the end prevented them from getting a few more runs on the board but it would have not mattered as their bowling department had a poor outing and they lost by 8 wickets with 35 balls to spare. They came back stronger and defeated the USA in their last outing by 6 wickets as they chased down a mediocre total with ease courtesy of Bhim Sharki. The bowlers were on song with Karan KC leading the way as he finished with figures of 9-3-33-4. Gulsan Jha claimed three wickets and Dipendra Singh Airee notched up two scalps as well with Lalit Rajbanshi bowling 10 overs and conceding just 20 runs along with a wicket. They will be slightly worried about the form of their star spinner Sandeep Lamichhane who is yet to claim a wicket in the competition. Nepal will be eager to keep the winning momentum going and clinch a morale-boosting win against a dangerous opposition. Will they pull off an upset? Or will this be a walk in the park for a strong West Indies side? We will find out soon.