Jason Holder produced a record-breaking performance when it mattered the most to lead West Indies to a 17-run victory in the decider against England and with that take the five-match T20I series 3-2. The former captain picked up four wickets in four balls in the last over to complete a double hat-trick. He became the first West Indian male cricketer to take a hat-trick in T20Is. Women's star Anisa Mohammed was the first West Indian to take a hat-trick in T20Is, achieving the feat against South Africa in 2018. All-rounder Stafanie Taylor too has a T20I hat-trick in her resume, thanks to her brilliant performance against Pakistan Women in 2021.

Holder is the first man from the West Indies to achieve the feat, delivering the goods to help his team beat the visiting English team.

In the final over of the match, with England 20 runs to win, Holder removed Chris Jordan, Sam Billings, Adil Rashid and Saqib Mahmood off consecutive deliveries to etch his name in the record books.

What a match Jason holder last over 4 balls 4 wkts

Caribbean team won the final match and series by 3-2

England need last over 18 runs #WestIndies champion pic.twitter.com/SubIDtb46M — Malik Naveed (@NaveedMasoom1) January 30, 2022

With the series ties 2-2, it was all to play for at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

West Indies won the toss and opted to bat. Brandon King and Kyle Mayers gave their team a brilliant start. However, the hosts lost two quick wickets after the powerplay that dented their scoring rate.

Nicholas Pooran played an uncharacteristically slow knock, scoring 21 off 24 balls. However, Kieron Pollard and Rovman Powell provided the much-needed impetus to the West Indian innings.

The duo added 74 runs off just 33 balls, both remaining unbeaten to power the hosts to 179 for four in their 20 overs.

In reply, England lost both openers -- Jason Roy and Tom Banton -- inside the powerplay, however, some fine hitting from James Vince helped them keep abreast with the required rate.

West Indies, though, kept picking crucial wickets to stop the English from running away with the game. And after Vince fell for a 35-ball 55, the hosts took control of the proceedings.

Sam Billings played a brilliant cameo of 41 off just 28 balls to keep England in the hunt but found no support from the others. Holder put the final nail in England's coffin with his double hat-trick as West Indies won the series 3-2.