West Indies vs England, 3rd Test, Day 3 LIVE Updates: West Indies Look To Build Lead vs England
WI vs ENG 3rd Test: West Indies will take on England on Day 3 of the third Test on Saturday.
WI vs ENG: Joshua de Silva and Kemar Roach put on a defiant stand against England.© AFP
West Indies vs England, 3rd Test Match, Day 2, Live Updates:West Indies will look to maximise their lead in the first innings on Day 3 of the third Test against England. The hosts bowled England out for 204, but struggled with the bat themselves. However, Joshua de Silva and Kemar Roach defied England with an unbeaten 55-run stand on Day 2 as they managed to reach 232/8 at Stumps, and the two will look to extend their lead as much as possible. Joshua de Silva reached his half-century and will begin Day 3 on 54, while Roach was batting on 25. (LIVE SCORECARD)
West Indies vs England, 3rd Test Match, Day 3, LIVE Updates, National Cricket Stadium, Grenada
3rd Test, Richards-Botham Trophy, 2022, Mar 24, 2022
Day 2 | Stumps
WI
232/8 (86.0)
ENG
204
National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada
West Indies won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 2.7
% chance to win
WI 44%
Draw 15%
ENG 41%
Batsman
Joshua Da Silva
54* (152)
Kemar Roach
25 (63)
Bowler
Chris Woakes
48/3 (20)
Craig Overton
71/2 (20)
