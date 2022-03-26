West Indies vs England, 3rd Test Match, Day 2, Live Updates:West Indies will look to maximise their lead in the first innings on Day 3 of the third Test against England. The hosts bowled England out for 204, but struggled with the bat themselves. However, Joshua de Silva and Kemar Roach defied England with an unbeaten 55-run stand on Day 2 as they managed to reach 232/8 at Stumps, and the two will look to extend their lead as much as possible. Joshua de Silva reached his half-century and will begin Day 3 on 54, while Roach was batting on 25. (LIVE SCORECARD)

West Indies vs England, 3rd Test Match, Day 3, LIVE Updates​, National Cricket Stadium, Grenada