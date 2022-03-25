Currently trailing, West Indies will be aiming to reduce the deficit against England on Day 2 of their ongoing third Test match at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada. Earlier, England were bowled out for 204 in 89.4 overs in their first innings, with tailender Saqib Mahmood smashing 49 runs off 118 balls. Jayden Seales was in good bowling form for West Indies, taking three wickets. Meanwhile, Kemar Roach, Kyle Mayers and Alzarri Joseph bagged two dismissals each. (LIVE SCORECARD)

West Indies vs England, 3rd Test Match, Day 2, Live Cricket Score, Live Updates, National Cricket Stadium, Grenada