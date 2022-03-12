Story ProgressBack to home
Joe Root completed his century on the final day of the 1st Test vs West Indies.© AFP
West Indies vs England, 1st Test Day 5, live cricket score and updates: Joe Root completed his century and gave England a bright start on the final day of the opening Test against the West Indies in North Sound on Saturday. Earlier, England had a productive Day 4 as they wrapped up the Windies innings in the first over of the day itself and then Zak Crawley and Root made sure that they lost only one wicket throughout the day and eventually ended with a lead of 153 runs. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Follow West Indies vs England, 1st Test Day 5, live cricket score and updates from North South here
1st Test, Richards-Botham Trophy, 2022, Mar 08, 2022
Day 5 | Morning Session
WI
375
ENG
311&313/5 (81.4)
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
England won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.83
% chance to win
ENG 25%
Draw 70%
WI 5%
Batsman
Jonny Bairstow
2 (2)
Ben Foakes
0* (0)
Bowler
Kemar Roach
46/2 (17.4)
Alzarri Joseph
65/2 (20)
WI vs ENG, 1st Test Live
Jonny Bairstow is the next man in.
OUT! KNOCKED HIM OVER! So Root departs now while trying to up the ante.
On the pads this time. Stokes looks to work it towards the leg side but misses. The ball hits his pads and a leg bye is taken towards the leg side.
This is full and down the leg side. Stokes lets it go.
FOUR! Second new ball is available now but Windies have not taken it and Stokes starts the over with a boundary! A low full toss, on off. Stokes makes room and plays it inside-out overs covers for a boundary.
This is full and down the leg side. Root looks to clip it away but misses.
A slower length delivery, on off. Stokes works it towards the leg side for a quick single.
A short delivery on middle this time. Root pulls uppishly this time but short of the fine leg fielder for a single.
A length delivery, on off. Stokes tries to heave it away but gets the inside half of his blade to fine leg for a single.
Full delivery on middle. Root tucks it towards backward square leg for a single. A bit of mix-up there between the fielders but extra run not taken.
This one is slower on off from 'round the wicket. Stokes works it towards mid on for a single.
300 up for England and lead is now 236! A length delivery, around off. Stokes pushes it towards deep cover for a single.
Back of a length, around off. Stokes pushes it towards point.
FOUR! An edge first up for Stokes but a boundary to start for him. A good-length delivery around off and angling across. Stokes pushes at it but gets a thick outside edge. The ball flies towards the third man region for a boudary.
Ben Stokes is the next man in.
OUT! TAKEN! Soft, soft dismissal for Dan Lawrence! A handy cameo comes to an end. This is full and outside off. Dan Lawrence looks to drive it towards the off side and opens the face of his blade a little. However, he finds Veerasammy Permaul at point and he takes an easy catch. He has surely given a good boost to this English innings.
A very full delivery, around off. Root gets the inside half of his blade as he looks to hit it away. The ball goes towards square leg for a single.
Goes full on off. Root drives it to covers.
FOUR! Good shot this time! A fuller delivery on leg. Dan Lawrence makes room and lifts this inside-out towards deep extra-cover for a boundary.
Slower in the air and around leg again. Dan Lawrence makes room and defends it.