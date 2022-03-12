West Indies vs England, 1st Test Day 5, live cricket score and updates: Joe Root completed his century and gave England a bright start on the final day of the opening Test against the West Indies in North Sound on Saturday. Earlier, England had a productive Day 4 as they wrapped up the Windies innings in the first over of the day itself and then Zak Crawley and Root made sure that they lost only one wicket throughout the day and eventually ended with a lead of 153 runs. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Follow West Indies vs England, 1st Test Day 5, live cricket score and updates from North South here