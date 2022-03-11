Story ProgressBack to home
West Indies vs England, 1st Test, Day 4: Live Cricket Score, Live Updates
West Indies vs England, 1st Test, Day 4 Live: England will be aiming to reduce West Indies lead on Day 4, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.
WI vs ENG, 1st Test Live: England face West Indies in the ongoing Test match.© AFP
In response to West Indies' first innings score of 375, England will be aiming to reduce the deficit on Day 4 of the ongoing first Test match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, on Friday. The Windies were bowled out for 375 runs, taking a lead of 64 runs, after England's first innings total of 311. Nkrumah Bonner top-scored for the hosts with a knock of 123 runs off 355 balls. He also smashed 12 fours and a maximum. Craig Overton, Jack Leach and Ben Stokes were in decent form for England's bowling department, taking two wickets. Meanwhile, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Dan Lawrence bagged a dismissal each. (LIVE SCORECARD)
West Indies vs England, 1st Test, Day 4, Live Cricket Score And Live Updates, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
1st Test, Richards-Botham Trophy, 2022, Mar 08, 2022
Day 4 | Lunch
WI
375
ENG
311&72/1 (24.0)
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
England won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3
% chance to win
ENG 24%
Draw 54%
WI 22%
Batsman
Zak Crawley
45 (77)
Joe Root
20* (40)
Bowler
Alzarri Joseph
14/0 (4)
Veerasammy Permaul
12/0 (2)
WI vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 4 Live
We are back for West Indies' reply! The English players have made their way out to the middle. Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell to open the batting for West Indies. Chris Woakes will start proceedings with the ball for England. Three slips and a gully in place. Here we go...
... Second innings ...
West Indies had a sensational start as their bowlers were breathing fire with the red cherry. Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales wrecked England's top order and Jason Holder followed it up by bowling impeccable lines and lengths and with great consistency and also bagged the wicket of Lawrence. It was a different story later as in the middle and the final session, as they allowed some partnerships to build and were blown away by Bairstow's counter-attack. It was the short ball ploy that worked in their favor on Day 2, as Seales struck twice and then Joseph ended the proceedings bagging two wickets. They would be pleased that they didn't allow England to add much to their overnight score and now it's onto their batters to come out and show positive intent. Their first target would be to enter the Lunch unscathed. Let's see if they are able to achieve that or not.
Electing to bat first, England were in all sorts of trouble as the top order collapsed leaving the side with 48/4. After that, Stokes and Foakes stitched crucial partnerships with Bairstow but they could not convert their starts. However, Jonny Bairstow bailed England out of trouble with a remarkable century and they ended Day 1 on 268/6. He found another sustainable partner in Chris Woakes and they built a 71-run stand before Woakes holed out. The tail-enders could not do much with the bat and England added 43 runs to their overnight score with Bairstow walking back with just 10 runs short of his 150 . If it hadn't been him, England would have never reached here. All the credit to Bairstow for putting up a show and helping England to get out of the rut.
Jonny Bairstow walks back with a huge round of applause from the English supporters and his teammates. A fine innings from him as it has lifted England to 311.
OUT! TAKEN! Alzarri Joseph ends the proceedings. Bowls a length ball, on off. Jonny Bairstow goes for the heave. The ball goes off the top edge and goes high up in the air towards gully. Jason Holder settles himself underneath and takes the skier. England are bundled out for 311.
Length ball, outside off. Jonny Bairstow pushes it to point.
Short of a length, outside off. Jonny Bairstow guides it to third man but does not take a single.
A length ball, outside off. Jack Leach leaves it alone this time.
FOUR! Edged but it sneaks through the keeper and first slip! Roach is absolutely gutted with that! A full ball, outside off. Jack Leach prods and looks to push it away from his body. It takes the outside edge and goes past the keeper and first slip for a boundary. Joshua Da Silva should have surely gone for it.
A short ball, around off. Jonny Bairstow swivels and pulls it along the ground towards fine leg. He takes a single this time.
Back of a length, angling down leg. Jonny Bairstow sways away from the line of the ball and lets it go through to the keeper.
Another short ball, around off. Jonny Bairstow pulls it along the ground towards mid-wicket.
A bumper, around off. Jonny Bairstow ducks underneath.
Leg bye! Short of a length, angling in from off. Jonny Bairstow looks to heave it away but he misses and gets hit on his thigh pad. The ball rolls to the off side and the batters sneak in a leg bye.
Back of a length, well outside off. Jonny Bairstow lets it through to the keeper.
Drinks! West Indies bowlers are bowling with much more aggression and it looks like the short ball ploy is working for them. They have got three wickets and will look to wrap things up quickly. Jonny Bairstow is still at the crease and he will look to pile up as many runs as he can now before his side gets bundled out. Jack Leach is the last batsman in.
OUT! CAUGHT! The ploy of bowling short has done the trick for West Indies and Alzarri Joseph! This is a well-directed bumper, around off. Wood looks to pull but the ball hurries onto him and it goes off the top edge, in the air towards the point fielder. Veerasammy Permaul there, settles under it and pouches it with ease. England lose their ninth wicket and Alzarri Joseph gets his first of the innings.
Joseph serves a length ball, around middle. Wood covers the line of the ball and defends it onto the deck.
Back of a length, well outside off. Mark Wood leaves it alone for the keeper to collect it.