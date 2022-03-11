In response to West Indies' first innings score of 375, England will be aiming to reduce the deficit on Day 4 of the ongoing first Test match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, on Friday. The Windies were bowled out for 375 runs, taking a lead of 64 runs, after England's first innings total of 311. Nkrumah Bonner top-scored for the hosts with a knock of 123 runs off 355 balls. He also smashed 12 fours and a maximum. Craig Overton, Jack Leach and Ben Stokes were in decent form for England's bowling department, taking two wickets. Meanwhile, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Dan Lawrence bagged a dismissal each. (LIVE SCORECARD)

West Indies vs England, 1st Test, Day 4, Live Cricket Score And Live Updates, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua